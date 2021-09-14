'The Lost Symbol' will premiere on September 16, with new episodes airing weekly exclusively on Peacock.

Peacock has unveiled new posters for the upcoming series adaptation of Dan Brown's bestselling thriller, The Lost Symbol, and Collider can exclusively reveal the images that tease the motivations for each member of the core cast — including a younger incarnation of symbologist Robert Langdon, played by Fear Street's Ashley Zukerman. The first episode of The Lost Symbol will premiere on September 16, with new episodes airing weekly exclusively on Peacock.

The new posters are centered around six members of the series' cast, along with a tagline that seems to indicate what each character will be seeking over the course of the first season. In addition to Zukerman's Robert Langdon, the posters also tease the show's main antagonist Mal'akh (Beau Knapp), as well as Smithsonian secretary Peter Solomon (Eddie Izzard), scientist and Peter's sister Katherine Solomon (Valorie Curry), CIA security director Inoue Sato (Sumalee Montano), and Capitol policeman Alfonso Nunez (Rick Gonzalez).

​The series is produced by CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie will serve as writers and executive producers for the series. Brown, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey, Anna Culp, John Weber, and Frank Siracusa also serve as executive producers. Dan Trachtenberg executive produced and directed the pilot.

Based on Dan Brown’s international bestselling thriller “The Lost Symbol,” the series follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

