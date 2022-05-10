Believe it or not, the Production Code, which prohibited a wide array of behaviors and actions from being seen in American films from 1934 until the 1960s, did not ban all discussions of alcoholism. However, the topic of alcoholism and heavy drinking of any kind could only be depicted in films, like The Best Years of Our Lives, whose plot required those elements. Meanwhile, figures suffering this sickness had, per the Code’s goal of “protecting the sanctity of the family”, to be shown as villainous or getting a “comeuppance” for their behavior. These suffocating restrictions applied to all features, from Orson Welles' Citizen Kane to Michael Curtiz's Casablanca, no feature or topic was exempt.

These were extremely rigid and restrictive confines to make any kind of drama that thoughtfully engaged with the complexities of living with alcoholism. But that didn’t stop writer/director Billy Wilder from giving a go at adapting the Charles R. Jackson novel The Lost Weekend with a film of the same name. Being a project from 1945, The Lost Weekend, in a modern context, can’t help but suffer a bit in its handling of alcoholism. This was a movie where the creatives had their hands toed to such an extreme degree that’s a wonder a frame of footage even got filmed! Luckily, there are also fascinating elements in how The Lost Weekend grapples with alcoholism that make it clear the film should still be appreciated decades after its release.

For those unfamiliar with the plot of this Best Picture Oscar-winner, The Lost Weekend chronicles the exploits of Don Birnam (Ray Milland), an author who’s been struggling with alcoholism for quite some time. He's recently said that he's off the sauce for good just as he prepares for a long weekend away with his brother Wick (Phillip Terry) and lover Helen St. James (Jane Wyman). Of course, things aren't as they seem and Birnam ends up getting intoxicated the day that he's supposed to catch a train for his trip. His inebriation becomes so severe that he misses his ride and is stuck in town alone for a long weekend, with neither his brother nor his partner around to help him fight his demons.

One of the unfortunate side effects of how The Lost Weekend grapples with alcoholism comes in the more heightened aspects of Ray Milland’s Oscar-winning lead performance. He’s not terrible as Don Birnam, but he’s one of the key parts of The Lost Weekend let down by being made in this era of American cinema. While some leading men in the 1940s opted to take a cue from the groundbreaking work of Humphery Bogart by adhering to more restrained performances, Milland’s portrayal of Birnam is much more traditional. More often than not, this actor leans on a pronounced sense of physicality and exaggerated line deliveries to carry the day.

This acting style isn’t a bad thing at all inherently, but it works better with certain roles than others. For Birnam, going so showy tends to dilute the horrors of his sickness. Take a scene where Milland is sauntering down the street looking for a drink while all the liquor stores are closed for a religious holiday. His hands flop all around, his pupils practically look like they’ll pop out of his head, and moans in dejection at every new obstacle in his path. Despite the actor being committed to each of these tics, it’s not enough to make these traits feel like organic parts of the character.

It’s not that real-life alcoholics aren’t prone to instances of over-the-top behavior, of course. But this being only the most recent example of Birnam going for such choices in his performance, the impact of this instance of desperation is dulled. Less is more, as the saying goes. Birnam’s portrayal feels like it would benefit from a dash of nuance, not to mention knowing when to go big and when to get small.

The ending of The Lost Weekend also undercuts its more thoughtful approach to alcoholism, with a confrontation between James and Birnam managing to get the man to resolve to stay off drinking for good. The latter character then resolves to write a novel about his experiences from this weekend before contemplating how many other alcoholics there may be in New York City. This conclusion isn’t devoid of nice touches, like James convincing Birnam to stop treating his alcoholism like it’s something that plagues a separate person. However, a whole movie of alcoholism-fueled anguish wrapping up in such a quick manner feels miscalculated.

This is one shortcoming that can be put at the feet of the Hays Code, as the original Lost Weekend novel featured a glib open-ended conclusion that was never going to make it to the screen in this era. Billy Wilder and company had to make lemonade out of lemons here and at least the ending produced isn’t an ultimate worst-case scenario. Also disappointingly absent from the source material thanks to the Hays Code is Birnam’s implied homosexuality. The struggles of being a queer man heavily inform his drinking. Digging into this material could’ve lent extra depth into what informs varying cases of alcoholism as well as providing a fascinating cinematic depiction of the tragic ways marginalized people cope with societally-ingrained prejudices.

The Lost Weekend isn’t perfect, especially in terms of how it had to adapt its source material in a restrictive era for Hollywood cinema. However, that doesn’t mean one should write this film off, as there are also standout details in how it approaches alcoholism. For one thing, James referring to alcoholism as “a sickness” is a notable feat since the American Medical Association wouldn’t get around to labeling this condition a disease until 1956. Even in the modern world, tons of individuals have trouble wrapping their heads around a concept that The Lost Weekend presents as an organic part of its tapestry.

Meanwhile, a scene where Birnam is taken to a hospital after a nasty drinking-induced fall sees this character encountering other people with alcoholism. Here, a doctor takes Birnam and the viewer through other people struggling with this disease, including a reputable ad executive. The point of this segment is to show that alcoholism can manifest anywhere with anyone. It isn’t something restricted to people in lower-economic statuses or “bums”, it’s a disease whose impact is limitless. There’s a sense of nuance here in reflecting the varied manifestations of alcoholism that even 21st-century cinema could take a cue from.

There’s also the fact that The Lost Weekend commits to depicting the grimness of Birnam’s condition. The ending to the entire movie may be upbeat, but up to that point, The Lost Weekend shows a refreshing and welcome sense of realism in its screenwriting and filmmaking when it comes to handling the situations Birnam gets into while intoxicated. He loses track of time and even bottles of booze he hides around the house, while his mood shifts severely at the drop of a hat. The monochromatic color scheme of this feature was the perfect choice as it lends an appropriately drab and stark look to the project. Milland’s performance may lapse into caricature, but The Lost Weekend otherwise knows to handle its plot with care and depth.

The creative and bleak ways of reflecting Birnam’s psyche peak with a third-act scene where the character imagines a bat swooping into his apartment and pinning a mouse to his wall. The bat proceeds to devour the critter in a bloody sight, which sends Birnam, and even some viewers, screaming. It’s surprisingly unnerving to see a stream of blood flowing down a wall in a 1940s drama like The Lost Weekend, not to mention a very heightened scene for a grounded drama in this era of filmmaking. It was a bold choice to incorporate this scene into The Lost Weekend, but it works wonders in conveying the fractured headspace of Birnam.

These sorts of creative visuals to reflect the mindset of someone suffering from alcoholism are the high points of The Lost Weekend and suggest why this film cannot be ignored for its cinematic depiction of this disease. There are low points and creative concessions to being a feature made in the Production Code era of Hollywood cinema, to be sure. But more often than not, The Lost Weekend does manage to impress even decades later with its very best aspects, including elements that successfully provide a nuanced look into the mindset of someone struggling with alcoholism.

