Jurassic Park holds a strong case for being one of the best movies of all time, exemplifying the truly awe-inspiring spectacle capable of being achieved through cinema. However, despite the roaring success of the original, many of the franchise's sequels have often been met with mixed-to-negative reception, with perhaps none as infamous as The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Infamously known as the movie that brought a Tyrannosaurus rex to San Diego, The Lost World: Jurassic Park is the immediate sequel to the first film that just couldn't seem to capture the same success as the original. However, despite criticisms of the film, fans dodged a bullet when comparing it to the novel it was based on. While The Lost World: Jurassic Park isn't the most faithful adaptation of the book, the movie carries on the cinematic legacy of the original, intertwining heart-racing action with the cinematic dinosaur spectacle that made the franchise such a blockbuster success.​​​​​​

‘The Lost World: Jurassic Park’ Was Based on a Slow-Paced Novel

Image via Universal Pictures

The Lost World: Jurassic Park sees the return of Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), as he travels to Isla Sorna, another island inhabited by InGen's dinosaurs. Hired by John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) to help document the dinosaurs, Malcolm only agrees to the job in order to retrieve his girlfriend, Dr. Sarah Harding (Julianne Moore) from danger. All the while, he has to protect his daughter, Kelly (Vanessa Lee Chester), who secretly stowed away on his voyage. When a rival faction from InGen begins capturing the dinosaurs with plans to create a second Jurassic Park, Malcolm and his group must find a way to survive and prevent another sizeable disaster from occurring.

Like the original, The Lost World: Jurassic Park was based on a novel by Michael Crichton. However, unlike the original, Chricton never intended to write a sequel but was pressured into doing so after the first installment's tremendous success. While the novel is ultimately still a worthwhile read and a compelling story, there was a certain spark missing from Chricton's second outing; though both novels featured a heavy emphasis on the science side of science fiction, the second segment doesn't recreate the same awe generated by the first book. Where the first book intertwined science with action in an engaging way, the second was simply too dense and dull to connect with mass audiences. While Chrichton’s background as a doctor was an asset at times, the writing in the second book was simply too academic and focused on niche scientific details that simply wouldn't have worked if translated exactly onto the silver screen. While deep scientific knowledge is a foundational core of the franchise, the novel lacked much addictive thrill and excitement, reading more like a scientific journal at times rather than a sci-fi adventure.

The Film Adaptation Featured Exciting Shock and Spectacle

Close

Ultimately, the novel and the film versions of The Lost World: Jurassic Park are inherently different stories — this was the case with the original as well. But it's precisely these adaptational differences that make The Lost World a grossly underrated installment in the franchise. The film's changes from the novel were made in order to escalate exciting action and creature spectacle on the silver screen, adapting the story to better serve a different medium of entertainment. The scene where a pair of Tyrannosauruses push a trailer over the edge of the cliff is one of the most thrilling moments in the entire franchise, a natural escalation from the dangling trucks of the first movie. And then there's the infamous climax in San Diego when a Tyrannosaurus rex escapes from its ship and rampages throughout the city.

Even if it isn't the most sophisticated storyline, this moment is undeniably "Hollywood" due to its daring and audacity. The Jurassic Park movies have always strayed from the more cerebral and slow-paced novels, and that should be celebrated. While fans of the novel may have differing opinions, there's ultimately something special in how The Lost World ups the ante with its return to this world— a return successful enough that it has continued to spawn sequels to this day.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park is available to rent or purchase now on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video