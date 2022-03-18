If you’ve read my ranking of the Jurassic franchise, you know I have my favorites, but you also know I see great value in every single installment of the series. Yes, I’ll be the first to admit that the 1993 original is an untouchable masterpiece and none of the sequels have reached that level, but I’m also a big believer that all of them feature phenomenal set pieces and find new ways to tap into a core idea of the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies; people make the same mistakes over and over again — some fueled by greed while others are driven by good intentions. (But, of course, as Alan Grant points out in Jurassic Park III, “Some of the worst things imaginable have been done with the best intentions.”)

The point being, every single Jurassic movie has its merits and I love them all for a variety of reasons. But, my second favorite of the bunch remains The Lost World: Jurassic Park. It’s a movie that very successfully expands the world by introducing Site B, it’s got a slew of unforgettable dinosaurs attacks — the raptors in the long grass being a personal favorite — and it emphasizes the importance of taking responsibility for your creations, and for your mistakes.

However, I’m well aware that The Lost World has its critics, and oftentimes Kelly defeating a raptor with her gymnastics skills is pinpointed as a weaker beat. As eager as I am to launch into my own argument in favor of that unforgettable hero moment, why not get a take from Kelly herself, Vanessa Chester?

During a SXSW 2022 interview celebrating Chester’s new movie, Pretty Problems, she was kind enough to indulge me and answer a couple of Jurassic questions. Chester began by revealing how little she knew about the production when she first signed on:

“So the thing that’s interesting is because it was such a highly anticipated film, I knew nothing about it when I booked it. I didn’t find out that Jeff Goldblum was playing my father until I was in a wardrobe fitting and someone actually slipped. And I was like, ‘Wait, huh?’ I had no idea! I just knew I was gonna be in the movie. And so I never got a full script.”

That meant that at the start, Chester had no idea that her character’s big moment would involve stepping up and putting her life on the line to kill a raptor with gymnastics:

“I had no idea that that was actually happening. And I was such a tomboy growing up. Lots of female and male energy going on when I was younger, and I just was like, ‘Please give me a stunt scene. Please give me something crazy to do. I don’t want to just be a kid in this film. I want to do something badass.’ I remember begging them to let me fall. I was like, ‘I don’t need any stunt gear. I fall all the time! Just let me do it. I’m 13!’ And so when I saw that, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. This is amazing,’ because I actually used to do gymnastics. So I was like, ‘This is so dope.’ I think it’s incredible. I think it’s really fun.”

Yes, the scene does have an exhilarating and infectious adventurous spirit, but the value of a stunt like that extends well beyond it simply being a fun moment. Chester continued:

“I think it’s such a great example for little girls out there, especially women of color back in a time [when] you never really saw a young woman of color in an action film, especially with such a significant role helping to defeat the problem. And so as I’ve gotten older it’s been really interesting because there’s the half of the people who’d be like, ‘This would never happen in the real world,’ and it’s like, ‘Well, that’s why we’re in Jurassic Park. When’s the last time you saw a raptor running down the street? It’s not real.’ But, there are also fans who have been like, ‘Do you realize that Kelly is the only person who has ever killed a dinosaur without an actual weapon?’ And I was like, ‘Wait. What? I’m today years old now figuring that out!’ So I stand by it. I think it’s so badass. I love it and I would do it again.”

Perhaps the idea of Kelly returning to the franchise to defeat more dinos with gymnastics has always been very unlikely, but with so many characters from the original films appearing in additional installments, one’s got to wonder, what about Kelly? We’ll find out what Ellie (Laura Dern), Alan (Sam Neill), and Ian (Jeff Goldblum) have been up to when Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 10th, but we’re not expecting to get any information on Kelly’s whereabouts after the event of The Lost World. With that in mind, you can bet I was asking for Chester’s take on Kelly’s path in life.

Did the events of The Lost World compel Kelly to embrace safety and stay as far away from the dino situation as possible, or did the experience encourage her to contribute? Here’s Chester’s take:

“How do you nearly die from dinosaurs and just walk away like, ‘That was a fun trip!’ You have to change, you know? So in my world, I believe that Kelly kind of reluctantly followed in the footsteps of Ian Malcolm. After seeing what her dad has gone through and actually knowing that it’s real, I don’t believe that with her curious spirit there was any way she couldn’t have gone in that direction. So in my world, I believe that Kelly put the uneven bars to rest and that’s when her love of science and genetics really ratcheted up. And so I believe that there is a world where Kelly is probably in the realm of biogenetics and the STEM world trying to figure out how we got here, what to do and, to be honest, that would have been a really fun perspective to explore. It would have been really fun to get a chance to see Kelly again as an adult.”

Yes, the big dino action is fun, but I've always been a big believer that there’s significant promise in the largely untapped lab-based, science-focused material in the Jurassic realm. We have seen a little of it over the years on screen, but there's so much more to explore there and the thought of perhaps a spin-off series focused on Kelly’s work in biogenetics does seem like it could be a fresh and insightful way to dig into that and expand the franchise even further.

