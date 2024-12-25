Over a prolific run of 22 seasons, NCIS has introduced us and said farewell to many characters, though some remain stalwart staples. Sean Murray's familiar face as Timothy McGee has been around since Season 1, making him the most-tenured main character in the franchise. Though he was only a recurring character in the first season, he quickly became a fan favorite, allowing McGee to climb up the ranks from a Probie to nearly snagging Deputy Director. But before Murray's tireless commitment to the cop procedural, one of the works that stands out in his filmography is The Lottery. His minor role in this adaptation of Shirley Jackson's infamous short story is far from the capable cop we love, but he plays a vital role in bringing the 1996 film to life, contributing to the goosebumps that crawl across our skin as we uncover more about its isolated little town.

'The Lottery' Is Adapted From Shirley Jackson's Short Story

Adapted from Jackson’s notorious short story, 1996's The Lottery revolves around a town that is harboring a dark secret. However, the film only adapts the idea from Jackson’s story, and the narrative itself is completely original, with Dan Cortese’s Jason returning to his parent’s hometown to spread his father’s ashes and learn the truth about his mother’s death. Upon his father's hospitalization, he discovers that there may be grisly details surrounding his mother's death, but it is his father's dying wish for his ashes to be spread on her grave that catalyzes Jason's misadventures.

Jason is greeted by a frosty welcome when he arrives in town and immediately has to fight to get his father's final wish fulfilled. At each step of his journey, he is contested, cast aside, and just generally treated poorly by all the wary townsfolk, except for Felice (Keri Russell). Murray's character is also one of the few who is less abrasive toward Jason and briefly speaks against the town's practices that are yet to be revealed. Though young Murray plays a small role as the gas station attendant and mechanic, he contributes to the eeriness and mystery surrounding the secluded place, making it no less critical than the town's intimidating sheriff (M. Emmet Walsh).

'The Lottery' Follows the Same Tonal Shift as the Original

While the plot differs, the atmosphere and tonal progression of the film remain painfully the same as the source material. Like when you’re reading The Lottery, initially, the town simply seems like an isolated place that holds residents who are insulated from the wider world and thus have very little trust in strangers. For instance, Jason's requests to spread his father's ashes on his mother's grave are outright rejected, but the Reverend seems like he is simply dealing with a lot of red tape that he cannot be bothered bypassing for someone he doesn't know. Though their behavior is slightly bizarre and unnerving, it's not necessarily out of the ordinary — they just prefer to keep to themselves.

However, as the film continues, the atmosphere curdles into heavier tension as the feeling of there being something dangerously off in this town increases. The hushed whispers and enigmatic stares that came with the standard small-town practice of ostracizing strangers were one thing. But they precipitate into overt shouts of "leave the town" and threats if Jason doesn't do so. We are simultaneously baffled and frightened by this collective escalation from the townsfolk, mimicking the drastic increase of urgency present in the source material.

There Is an Element of Psychological Manipulation Added to 'The Lottery'