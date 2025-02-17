Transformative performances remain nothing new, but some will earn more attention than others, and it feels like a minor crime that Russell Crowe's work in The Loudest Voice has gone so unnoticed. As Roger Ailes, Crowe might be hidden beneath mountains of makeup effects, but he still shines in a rare villainous role, capturing the paranoid and highly abusive nature of the man who once thoroughly dominated cable news until his behavior simply became too much to handle. Unlike Bombshell that same year, the miniseries takes a deep dive into Ailes as a person during his two decades at the network, showing the propagandist and the abuser as two sides of the same coin, and revealing his corrosive influence upon both the workplace and society itself. Much like its spiritual successor The Apprentice did recently, the story allows viewers to pity Ailes but never truly empathize with him, displaying the damage he has left behind in the wake of his downfall and never letting us forget that we're witnessing the creation of a monster.

‘The Loudest Voice' Is Russell Crowe At His Most Despicable