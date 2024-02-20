The Big Picture Amanda and Sergio went through ups and downs before revealing a shocking revelation on the show.

Sergio denied rumors of fathering a child in Barcelona, but admitted to fathering a baby in Sweden.

Amanda and Sergio surprised everyone by revealing pregnancy plans after the reunion special.

After Love is Blind expanded its reach to Brazil and Japan, Netflix released a Swedish version of the popular reality dating show. As a new group of men and women joined the pods in the hopes of finding true love sight unseen, some contestants got engaged and even said 'I do' at the altar. Yet, as fans of the reality series know well, it all boils down to who stays together after the cameras stop rolling.

Love is Blind: Sweeden's anticipated reunion special not only answered the viewers' burning questions, but it ended with a mind-blowing plot twist. Sergio and Amanda, one of the couples that got married on the show, caught their fellow contestants and host Jessica Almenäs completely off guard with a shocking revelation.

Love Is Blind Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating. Release Date February 13, 2020 Main Genre Reality

Amanda and Sergio Went Through Ups and Downs in the 'Love Is Blind: Sweden' Pods

Image via Netflix

Before getting into the unexpected turn of events in the season finale, it is important to remember how Amanda and Sergio got together in the first place. The couple immediately felt drawn to one another in the pods, when Sergio's goofy personality set him apart from the other eligible bachelors on Amanda's radar. The 34-year-old economist had her eyes set on finding a match who shared the same faith as her, Christianity, and who checked all the boxes in terms of being a husband-material. Although she was sure that Sergio was the one from the start, he wasn't as certain about his feelings towards her, especially after she opened up to him about being bullied when she was younger for having scoliosis.

Related 'Love Is Blind’s' Jessica Proves Single Moms Are Not Ideal Daters Love Is Blind's pod squad has checked in for Season 6. But in addition to love not being blind, one newbie discovers it may not include single parents

In a conversation with Rasmus and Christian in the men's lounge, the contestant shared that he wasn't sure if he would be physically attracted to Amanda because of what she said to him about her childhood. Surprisingly, that wasn't the only puzzling moment between the two during the pods. Later on, when Sergio decides to exclusively date Amanda, he lies to her about going on dates with other contestants. After she uncovered the truth and confronted him about it, the couple managed to get back on track and ended up engaged.

Sergio Was Rumored to Have Fathered a Child in Barcelona Weeks Before His Wedding to Amanda

Close

When Amanda and Sergio met in real life, he was still reluctant about continuing a relationship with her because she wasn't wearing the bracelet he gave her in the pods. She also didn't give him an engagement ring. This lack of trust between them made the first portion of their honeymoon trip to Cyprus not as smooth as Rasmus and Krisse-ly's, who were another couple that got engaged and had an immediate bond. The more they spent time together, the more Sergio started to see that Amanda was fully invested in their relationship and was willing to do whatever it took to keep their romance in the air.

Once the couple left Cyprus and began spending their everyday lives together, the two seemed to have overcome all the obstacles, with Sergio even getting approval from Amanda's family to marry her. Yet, as Amanda's friends from the experiment got informed about a rumor that their friend's fiancé was about to become a father to a baby in Barcelona, they immediately reached out to tell her the news. Upon hearing about this, Sergio shared that he was unaware of where the story came from and Amanda chose to believe him over listening to a rumor that hadn't been confirmed or denied. Although the couple went on to say 'Yes' at the altar by the end of the season, fans of the show and other Love is Blind: Sweden contestants were taken aback by the unsettling idea of whether the gossip they heard was true. The answer to everyone's curiosity was finally addressed at the reunion special that aired on Sunday, January 28, and it was nothing short of jaw-dropping.

Sergio Puts the Gossip to Rest With a Shocking Revelation

Image via Netflix

The Swedish version of the Netflix reality hit started with all the couples reuniting with the host to share more details about their relationship statuses after some of them got married in the previous episode. When Sergio and Amanda's turn to talk about their lives post-LIB came around, they not only revealed that they are still together, but also took the opportunity to clarify any questions surrounding the baby rumor.

Sergio said that he was not a father to a baby in Barcelona, but he found out that he was the father to a newborn baby in Sweden. He received the papers confirming this information shortly after his wedding to Amanda, even though the baby was born before they tied the knot. This shocking revelation had everyone in the room and the viewers at home with their mouths open in disbelief. Things only got even more astonishing when Amanda revealed that she was currently pregnant, meaning that Sergio would be a father of two babies from different mothers in a year.

Despite the reactions towards the revelations shared in the reunion, Amanda and Sergio told Netflix that they are looking forward to welcoming a new member to their recently formed family:

"We look forward to sharing an everyday life together and having each other as support in all the ups and downs of life. Right now it's extra exciting as we are having a child together - this shortly after the wedding. It really is a new chapter. It will be wonderful to go through this journey - from pregnancy, to childbirth, and then to carry home a little baby that we will raise."

Amanda also shared a post with never-before-seen pictures with Sergio on her Instagram page, alongside a heartfelt caption about her experience on LIB and her married life.

Season 1 of Love is Blind: Sweden is available to stream on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix