In Laura Mulvey’s seminal piece of film criticism, “Visual Pleasure and the Narrative Cinema, she coined the term “Male Gaze” to explain the predominant, male-centric filmmaking perspective. Within this perspective, women in film and other arts are primarily depicted as sexual objects for the heterosexual man’s consumption, with little agency or characterization of her own. While this term has been in use since the 1970s, a resurgence in popularity in the last decade alongside the emergence of the “Female Gaze” has given rise to a new desire for more female directors and other crew members behind the scenes. When the Female Gaze is applied, women are less sexualized and become storytellers in their own right rather than mere spectacles. But what happens when female directors decide to intersect this Female Gaze when exploring sexuality, desire, and love?

Anna Biller’s The Love Witch (2016) is an intoxicating blend of mystical horror, sexual thriller, Technicolor cinematography, and campy designs, in a homage to horror movies and B-movies of the Silver Age of Cinema. Biller imbues the Female Gaze into The Love Witch as a way of re-contextualizing an aesthetic and filmmaking style lost to cinematic history. Aware of the lackluster representation of women in film, Biller deconstructs one of the most notorious female tropes, that of the Femme Fatale. Elaine Parks (Samantha Robinson), the eponymous "Love Witch," is the personification of a 1960s man’s worst nightmare; a thinking, feeling, financially secure, and independent woman. She pursues her male romantic interests without hesitancy, despite the morals of the time, and plays into male conceived ideas of women while remaining a victim of their ideology. Elaine acts as both a protagonist and a horror movie villain, with a depth rarely afforded to female characters. Her heart and her desires formulate the film’s central story and themes without being depicted as particularly insidious or barbaric. She is a female horror movie villain without becoming a dehumanized monstrosity.

Rare for her time, Elaine is a free woman who has left her deceased husband behind to start a new life in Arcata, California. Audiences familiar with horror movies and the Femme Fatale trope will immediately insinuate that she was behind her husband’s death and that she is already on the lookout for new victims. Elaine’s preoccupation with finding a new lover, pleasure, and happiness after the loss of her first husband is her driving motivation throughout the film. But her abilities and allegiance to witchcraft cast a villainous light, especially as her mystical rituals take on a sexual element. Whether alone or with a partner, this intimate look at Elaine reminds the audience of their voyeuristic nature. Biller purposely forces the audience to feel ashamed and vulgar for intruding on her, rather than sexually satisfied. The sexual element isn’t for the pleasure of the viewer, but a necessary plot point that seeks to question and deconstruct the male way of filmmaking. Biller is aware that audiences, especially male ones, find female villains particular disturbing. A female villain who embraces and utilizes her sexuality without shame and to the detriment of male characters, trespasses into the taboo. This is the Female Gaze in action, both as criticism of the Male Gaze and its refusal to accommodate male audiences.

What is most striking about The Love Witch is its unusual cinematic style, as it recreates the 1960s not as a mere period piece but as a style of cinematography. The set design, costumes, and color were all meticulously chosen to evoke retro sensibilities. In the opening scene, as Elaine drives to her new hometown, she doesn’t simply wear a red babydoll dress, pale-blue eyeshadow, and has her hair styled in a messy beehive. Instead, to properly emulate this era, Biller utilized a rear projection as a reference to The Birds’ opening scene which adds both a sense of Silver Age glamour while appearing technologically outdated. The set design, particularly in Elaine’s house, is purposely cluttered with a myriad of complimenting and contrasting colors whose shades audiences particularly associate with the 1960s. Pastel pinks and pure whites dominate a tearoom conversation between Elaine and Trish (Laura Waddel), as cakes, wine glasses, teacups, and velvet chairs fill up the corners of the screen. Elaine’s oversized sun hat, overdone red blush, painted eyelids, filled-in brows and thick eyeliner, all seem unnatural looking and out of place to the modern viewer.

As Biller trespasses into male-dominated territory via her films, so does Elaine as she enters a cabaret not as a dancer but as a visitor. The satin drapes, leather lounges, and rounded tablecloths are all in red tones that are themselves illuminated by red. Arguably, it’s the most important color within the film as it is so directly tied with sexuality, while the specific shades chosen elicit both a campy and otherworldly atmosphere. In Elaine’s personal space, the clashing Periwinkle blues and crimson red of her house, complimented by red candlesticks, stained-glass lampshades, and graphic portraits evoke an ominous feeling. Likewise, visual art is an important part of the set design, as colorful, nude women represent female sexuality and act as spiritual overseers to Elaine. Her fashion choices and interior design also showcase her playful, sensual and mystical personality, acting as extensions of her personal philosophy. While each element plays into the horror genre, Biller goes to painstaking measures to make the set design feel fake. She doesn’t want the audience to suspend their disbelief. She wants the audience to be aware that the sexual ritual was filmed on a stage, to highlight that the plot is both as intriguing and ridiculous as the horror movies of the Silver Age.

Films like The Love Witch remain important from both a stylistic and a Feminist standpoint. Anna Biller firmly integrates herself into a male space while rejecting the ideals that they have constructed their films around. Biller understands that female representation is but that it needs to go beyond inclusion. Perspective and depth are essential, and sometimes the “wrong” type of woman is needed to illustrate how damaging male conceived views on women can be. The presence of female villain-protagonists inherently subverts a genre that has long seen female, puritan protagonists from the perspective of male directors. Feminist filmmakers like Biller are distinct in style and subject-matter, allowing for the construction of truly unique films like The Love Witch in the 21st century.

