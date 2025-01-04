The 2016 horror comedy The Love Witch is a campy, satirical masterpiece that blends the iconic technicolor cinematic style of the '60s with classic femme fatale and witch tropes to comment on and deconstruct the male gaze. Produced, written, directed, edited, set & costume designed, and scored by Anna Biller, the film is an alchemical experience of the female gaze that immerses the viewer through its references and theatricality. On top of its uncanny late '60s/early '70s aesthetic, the writing is razor-sharp in its exploration of the notion of women as sexual objects that men simultaneously exploit and fear. It does this by framing the story through the lens of a witch, which has for centuries been a device used to demonize women who stray from the behaviors that have been prescribed to them by the patriarchy. Using classic cinematic tropes and imagery, mixed with heavy-handed, campy, satirical dialogue, this movie will cast a spell and make you fall in love before you even know what hit you.

What is 'The Love Witch' About?

The Love Witch follows Elaine Parks, a striking young witch played by Samantha Robinson, who has left San Francisco for a fresh start in a small Redwood town after the death of her ex-husband. After moving into her new Victorian Gothic apartment and befriending interior decorator Trish (Laura Waddell), her singular focus becomes finding a man to love who will love her back. A hopeless romantic obsessed with the idea of meeting her soul mate, she practices "sex magic" and "love magic" by using spells and potions to make men fall in love with her.

When her magic proves to be too strong, things take a turn and the men in her life go from potential suitors to potential victims. After a few hiccups, she finally meets and falls in love with the man of her dreams, Griff Meadows (Gian Keys), a detective who is investigating the death of one of her lovers. Desperate for reciprocity, she is willing to go to extreme lengths to keep her man, no matter what it takes.

The Anachronistic Aesthetic of 'The Love Witch'

The most striking thing about The Love Witch is undeniably its meticulously curated and perfectly executed late '60s/early '70s visual aesthetic. The look, sound, and feel of the movie are so uncannily familiar that without 21st-century indicators like cell phones and new cars, it could be mistaken for an obscure '60s B-movie that was dug up and restored for the modern audience to discover. Biller cited Alfred Hitchcock films like The Birds and Psycho, pulp novel cover art, Tarot card illustrations, and 1960s fashion trends as her inspiration for the look and design of the film. Biller absolutely nails it, making The Love Witch a masterclass in aesthetic curation.

Cinematographer M. David Mullen, who also filmed Jennifer's Body, brings Biller's vision to life on 35mm print. The use of film adds another layer of visual authenticity that gives the movie its gritty, pulpy feel. Similarly, the hard lighting creates sharp shadows and a stark contrast between light and dark, providing a distinct film noir texture. Other camera techniques like superimposition and lens flares hearken back to an analog era in film that has since been overrun by computer-generated graphics in the digital era. The only thing that grounds the viewer in the 2010s is a few elements of modern technology, like a cell phone, a computer, and brand-new cars, though their presence is completely jarring given the precision and specificity of the mise-en-scéne, like some kind of Technicolor fever dream.

The Campy Feminist Satire of 'The Love Witch'

The Love Witch is so much more than it seems to be. What at first feels like an assault on the viewer's feminist sensibility quickly becomes clear satire and camp. Knowing how detail-oriented Biller is as a director, it's clear that the theatrical dialogue and the melodramatic "bad" acting are deliberate. The titular Love Witch, Elaine Parks, is a characterized reflection of the male gaze and its effect on women and how they view themselves, especially when it comes to heterosexual romantic relationships. She is a mouthpiece for the patriarchy, enforcing rigid binary gender roles while exposing the absurdity of the expectations placed on women to perform a certain kind of femininity and to aspire to marriage, forsaking their individual wants and needs for those of men. The dialogue is equal parts brilliant and bonkers and is packed with gender commentary.

As a writer, Biller subverts tropes that have been used in cinema by men to enforce the notion that a woman's sexuality is something to be feared, and therefore punished, like the femme fatale and the witch. There are nods to both classic and modern femme fatale characters like Ellen Berent Harland from Leave Her to Heaven, Scarface's Elvira Hancock, Dorothy Vallens from Blue Velvet, and Basic Instinct's Catherine Tramell, among others. The movie casts them in a new light by exploring how masculine perspectives have informed our perception of them, both as fictional characters and as stand-ins for real-life women. Witches have been depicted in history and literature as outcasts because they defied patriarchal traditions and values, often being portrayed as scary or dangerous, which Biller uses to her advantage to expose the ways women are simultaneously feared and exploited by men who view them as objects of sexual desire. By having Elaine exploit her own sexuality, Biller is making a statement about the reclamation of power and the female gaze.

The Love Witch is a campy satirical feminist masterpiece that holds a mirror up to the horror genre by subverting sexist tropes and reversing the male gaze. It is a perfectly curated visual time capsule of an era in which women lacked control over their own image and stories. As a Jill of all trades, Anna Biller goes full Kubrick with her vision and knocks it out of the park. If this movie's love magic doesn't work on you, then I don't know what to tell you, because I'm obsessed.

