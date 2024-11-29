After gaining worldwide prominence with The Lord of the Rings trilogy, which also got him three Oscars, Peter Jackson directed this critically panned movie, which will land on streaming very soon. As reported by CBR, The Lovely Bones, released in 2009, will find a home on Paramount+ starting Sunday, December 1. Inspired by Alice Sebold's 2002 novel of the same name, the supernatural film follows a fourteen-year-old girl who was murdered by her neighbor and watched over her family from heaven. She is undecided between seeking vengeance on her killer and allowing her family to heal.

In addition to directing The Lovely Bones, Jackson co-wrote its screenplay alongside Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens. The film also features an excellent cast ensemble, including Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz, Susan Sarandon, Stanley Tucci, Michael Imperioli, and Saoirse Ronan. However, despite the brilliant minds involved, it wasn't so successful critically and commercially; it currently holds a 31% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has earned about $93.6 million worldwide against a production budget of $65 million.

Even with the disappointment, The Lovely Bones has received several noteworthy accolades, including Tucci being nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor and Ronan earning a Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor. Others involved in the underrated film are Carolynne Cunningham and Aimee Peyronnet as co-producers (joining Walsh and Jackson), with Steven Spielberg, Tessa Ross, Ken Kamins, and James Wilson as executive producers. The Lovely Bones debuted in North America with a limited release on December 11, 2009, and a wider release on January 15, 2010.

Peter Jackson Is a Mastermind Filmmaker

Image by Annamaria Ward

Jackson will always be recognized for his outstanding adaptation of the Lord of the Rings trilogy (2001–2003) and the Hobbit trilogy (2012–2014) from J. R. R. Tolkien’s acclaimed novels of the same name. However, he has also had a couple of unsuccessful projects, one of which is The Lovely Bones, which set an unfortunate record for the filmmaker. Nevertheless, he remains the fifth-highest-grossing film director of all time, with his films having made over $6.5 billion globally.

Since 1976, Jackson has been involved in the film industry and began his career with the 1987 horror comedy Bad Taste and the black comedy Meet the Feebles (1989). Other well-known productions he has been involved in include the 1994 drama Heavenly Creatures, which earned him an Oscar nomination, the horror comedy The Frighteners (1996), the 2005 remake film King Kong, the World War I documentary film They Shall Not Grow Old (2018) and the 2021 documentary The Beatles: Get Back.

The Lovely Bones will begin streaming on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 1. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.