It's almost time for Paul Walter Hauser to press his luck. IFC Films's drama The Luckiest Man in America, based on the bizarre true story of ice cream truck driver turned Press Your Luck champion Michael Larson, is coming to theaters in just two short weeks with a star-studded cast in tow. Ahead of the premiere, Collider is excited to exclusively share a new set of character posters highlighting everyone joining the ever-present Black Bird Emmy winner for the stranger-than-fiction tale. Each card is a throwback to 1984 and the heyday of the once-popular game show, putting the cast in era-appropriate attire for their roles in the historic game show scandal.

Though he's not featured among the posters, Hauser's Larson is undoubtedly the center of the story of The Luckiest Man in America. The film follows his unimaginable appearance on Press Your Luck after he completely cracked the game and learned how to win an absurd amount of money, much to the horror of the executives behind the scenes. While he cleans up on set, everyone in the control room scrambles to figure out how he managed to break their system and understand his motives behind the madness. No matter what it takes, however, Larson proves he'll do anything to keep winning.

As featured in the posters, the film also stars Fallout Emmy nominee Walton Goggins as the game show's host Peter Tomarken alongside David Strathairn (Nomadland), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Patti Harrison (Theater Camp), Johnny Knoxville (Jackass), Shamier Anderson (John Wick: Chapter 4), and Brian Geraghty (The Hurt Locker). Rounding out the bunch as well is Cyrano's Hayley Bennett. Landing such a dream cast was like winning the lottery for director Samir Oliveros, who described it as a "perfect storm" of circumstances when filming during the SAG-AFTRA strike. Following the film's Toronto International Film Festival debut, Collider's Steve Weintraub spoke to Oliveros, who detailed how the team landed everyone they envisioned for their indie project:

"It was like the perfect storm because we were one of the indie projects that got the SAG waiver to shoot. We had some fans in the agencies because we had just started to cast, and we had Paul attached already, but when the strike hit, all of those agents who had read the script said, 'Here you go. Who do you wanna go with? They're all out of work, and they wanna work.' So, that's when it became a perfect storm, and we just went for all our top choices, and every single one said yes. It was really just a dream come true. I felt like the luckiest man in America."

'The Luckiest Man in America' Is a Winner With Critics