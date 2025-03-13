Paul Walter Hauser is The Luckiest Man in America in the first trailer for a movie based on one of the strangest stories in game show history. He plays a man who pressed his luck on Press Your Luck...until it all came crumbling down. The film will premiere in theaters on April 4, 2025.

In the new trailer, Hauser plays Michael Larson, an oddball ice-cream truck driver who applies to be on the popular 1970s game show Press Your Luck. The game involves following a seemingly random pattern of lights on a game board and avoiding the prize-stealing "Whammy" creatures. Larson takes the stage on the show, endures a little gentle needling from host Peter Tomarken (Walton Goggins), and goes to work. Before long, he proves himself to be the Ken Jennings of Press Your Luck, winning over and over again. Soon, he's become the biggest prize-winner in game show history. Meanwhile, backstage, producer Bill Carruthers (David Strathairn) is slowly realizing that something is terribly wrong: nobody should be able to win this big. Soon, they realize that they don't really know who Larson is, and they may have to resort to extreme measures to get him off the show before he breaks the bank. The film also stars Maisie Williams, Haley Bennett, Shamier Anderson, David Rhysdahl, Johnny Knoxville, Brian Geraghty, and Patti Harrison.

Was Michael Larson 'The Luckiest Man in America'?

Image via CBS

As Hauser says in the trailer, "Luck is just an opportunity to do nothing, and hope that opportunity comes a-knocking." Larson, who was a lifelong scammer and enthusiast of get-rich-quick schemes, wasn't lucky, exactly. A true obsessive, he compulsively watched Press Your Luck at home and realized that the seemingly random pattern of lights on the board was actually a predetermined sequence. He memorized it, then went on the show and won cash and prizes equivalent to $110,237 USD — over $300,000 in 2025. In the fallout of Larson's scheme, the board was reprogrammed with numerous new patterns, and individual contestants' winnings were capped; his appearance on the show, which had to be split into two episodes due to its length, was never rerun.

The Luckiest Man in America was directed by Samir Oliveros (Bad Lucky Goat); he also co-wrote the script with Maggie Briggs (Joyland). It was produced by Amanda Freedman and executive produced by Juan de Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín, Andrew Hevia, Hauser, Ron Black, Sara McFarlane, Damiano Tucci, Tiziano Tucci, Sophia Banks, Divya Shahani, Arun Thapar, Roger Lolly, Juan Pablo Solano, and Simón Beltrán. It is distributed by IFC Films.

The Luckiest Man in America will be released on April 4, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for The Luckiest Man in America below.