On May 19th, 1984, an ice cream truck driver delivered a game show performance so dominant that he sent high-powered TV executives into a state of panic, earned more money than anyone ever had on a game show in a single day, received cheating allegations, and was ultimately banned from ever returning to the program. The show was Press Your Luck, the man's name was Michael Larson, and the infamous story has remained so compelling that it's been made into a film, set to be released on April 4th. Directed by Samir Oliveros, with a cast that includes Walton Goggins, Johnny Knoxville, Haley Bennett, and Paul Walter Hauser as Larson, The Luckiest Man in America tells the stranger-than-fiction true story of Larson's record-setting and controversial Press Your Luck appearance.

Michael Larson Studied in Order To Beat ‘Press Your Luck'

When Press Your Luck debuted in 1983, Larson was a sparingly employed Ohio resident with a lifelong penchant for get-rich-quick schemes. He became aware of the show very shortly after it first hit the air and was fascinated by its record-breaking cash prizes. So much so, that he started recording episodes using a VCR and studying them frame by frame. While doing this, he noticed an exploitable loophole. Press Your Luck operated by contestants answering questions in order to earn spins on the show’s “Big Board”—which consisted of 18 squares that hid cash & prizes and a “randomly” moving cursor that players could stop by pressing a button. The goal was to land on spaces that awarded money and extra spins while avoiding the "Whammys" that took back what a player had already earned. Using his VCR, Larson learned that the cursor did not actually bounce around the board randomly and instead moved in five predetermined patterns. After analyzing these patterns over and over, he memorized them.

Armed with his knowledge of the board's movements, Larson left Ohio for Hollywood and auditioned for Press Your Luck. Presenting himself as a down-on-his-luck, unemployed father dealing with financial struggles, Larson charmed the show's producers and booked a spot. Interestingly enough, he was nearly turned away due to Press Your Luck's talent coordinator, Bob Edwards, having a strange feeling about his audition that ultimately turned out to be somewhat prescient. "There's something about this guy that worries me," Edwards was quoted as saying on the day in a 1994 TV Guide retrospective. Larson was given a chance, though; a decision that would change not only his life, but also Press Your Luck and the entire game show industry forever.

Larson Broke a Game Show Record, and Caused CBS to Panic, in His ‘Press Your Luck’ Appearance

Once on the show, Larson's memorization of the cursor's patterns led to him earning more than 45 spins, through which he won over $110,000 in cash and prizes, including trips to the Bahamas & Kauai and a sailboat. His $110,237 in winnings set the record for the most anyone had ever won on a game show in a single day, a record that stood for 22 years. While Larson was overjoyed throughout the show's taping that his plan had worked, the Press Your Luck's producers were having very different emotions backstage. Michael Brockman, former head of CBS’s daytime programming, described the scene as “bedlam,” with some producers even wanting to stop the show in progress. Without any evidence of cheating, though, they had no choice but to allow the taping to continue.

After Larson's episode finished, CBS’s standards and practices department tried to claim Larson had in fact cheated and used this as reasoning not to pay him. Following a thorough investigation, though, network executives could not find any evidence of rule-breaking, and Larson was eventually mailed his check in the full amount a few weeks after the taping. CBS then deemed him ineligible to ever return to the show due to exceeding the network’s $25,000 winnings limit. In the aftermath of Larson’s appearance, it was revealed that the board’s predetermined patterns were a holdover from the pilot episode’s limited budget. To prevent anything similar from ever happening again, 27 additional light patterns were added to the board, and CBS installed a $75,000 ceiling for winnings.

‘The Luckiest Man in America’ Brings a Thrilling Tone to Larson’s Story