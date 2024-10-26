Edgy retellings of classic fairytales have been all the rage lately. These movies usually find a home under the horror umbrella, playing up all the sex and violence Disney cut out. Agnieszka Smoczyńska’s 2015, The Lure is one such film, turning Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid into a musical creature feature! Mermaids Golden (Michalina Olszańska) and Silver (Marta Mazurek) have been captured and put to work in a strip club. The musical nature of the mermaids and the nightclub performances give The Lure the perfect excuse to frequently break into song throughout the film. Despite the almost absurd whimsy of the exuberant singing, The Lure leans heavily into horror with the creature design of the mermaids and the uglier themes of sexual exploitation and abuse. Even when compared to other dark fairytale reimaginings, The Lure feels unique for its genre mash-up and its willingness to go there with gritty subject matter.

‘The Lure’ is an Underrated Creature Feature

Inspired more by the sirens from Greek mythology than Disney’s Ariel or Andersen's mermaid, Smoczyńska knew she wanted Golden and Silver to be dangerous. The Lure functions as a creature feature from the perspective of the creatures, with the whole movie structured to generate sympathy for the monsters rather than the men. The first scene of the film shows Golden and Silver trying to lure two men to their deaths, establishing these sirens as predatory. Immediately after, however, the scene cuts to show them being stripped naked in front of a club executive and given a singing act in a strip club. This reframing shifts the audience away from being wary of the sirens, instead emphasizing the sleazy, cruel nature of all the surrounding humans. Olszańska and Mazurek look so young and are played against a pointedly older male cast. Having them constantly nude in front of fully-dressed men empowers the audience to cheer anytime one of the sirens decides to have a late-night feeding.

The design of the mermaids plays on more horror tropes than fairytales, giving them a unique look. The tails of the transformed mermaids look more like an eel’s tail than a fish’s. When the mermaids are half-transformed, they have gnarled, yellow nails and vampiric teeth. The girls have a deliberately feral, animalistic quality to them, unnerving the humans around them and the audience alike. The noises they make when fighting are evocative of kicked dogs, and when they telepathically communicate, the clicking noises are not unlike those of orca whales. Emphasizing their inhumanity keeps the audience from viewing Golden and Silver with pity. These sirens are predators. While they failed to eat the men on their first try, they are still hunting.

The Many Fairytale Inspirations of ‘The Lure’

Many of these dark reimaginings play with the imagery of fairytales. Smoczyńska not only weaves in obvious nods to mermaid lore but works within the structure of classic Disney musicals to tell her horror story. This musicality makes The Lure feel magical. Whether the girls are singing at the nightclub, with bombastic 1980s-inspired numbers, or freezing time to sing directly to the audience in haunting odes of confession, the movie takes on a surrealist tone. The grittier set design and barrage of sexual imagery firmly prevents The Lure from slipping into childhood nostalgia.

For as dark as The Lure gets, it is still heavily inspired by the whimsy of its folkloric origins. Silver’s character arc follows the mermaids from Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid. Her desire to be with the guitar player, Mietek, who only views her as a fish, prompts Silver to get surgery that chops off her tail in exchange for a pair of legs. In Andersen’s version of the fairytale, once the mermaid has legs, every step she takes feels like she’s walking on knives. Silver struggles to move around with her new legs, limping on crutches and walkers. Smoczyńska does not shy away from the gruesome romance Andersen portrayed in his version of the story, refusing to give audiences the happily ever after Disney did.

Dark fairytale retellings are pure fun. They call back to old favorites while revamping them to appeal to an older audience. Smoczyńska weaves the campy delights of Disney musicals in with viscerally unnerving horror imagery to create a fresh take on the genre. Ironically, Smoczyńska was out in front of the pack with The Lure. Since 2015, the popularity of dark retellings has skyrocketed. The Lure is one of the few films to remain structurally loyal to the folklore narrative. In doing so, the horror pops off the screen, distinct against a backdrop of bright colors, bizarre characters, and jubilant music moments.

The Lure In an alternate 1980s Warsaw, two mermaid sisters become overnight sensations at a nightclub with their alluring voices and performances. As one falls in love with a human, tensions rise between the sisters, blending themes of love, survival, and transformation, set against a backdrop of fantasy and horror. Release Date December 25, 2015 Director Agnieszka Smoczynska Cast Marta Mazurek , Michalina Olszanska , Kinga Preis , Andrzej Konopka , Jakub Gierszal , Zygmunt Malanowicz , Magdalena Cielecka , Katarzyna Herman Runtime 92 Minutes Main Genre Horror

