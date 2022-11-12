Gather around Elena Ferrante fans as we have news for you. The latest adaptation of the author’s work, The Lying Life of Adults has seen its first teaser trailer dropped by Netflix. The six-part limited series adaptation from the streamer will bring into focus, girlhood, and womanhood, with the backdrop of the city of Naples in the 1990s.

The trailer begins with Giordana Marengo’s Giovanna on a journey of self-discovery. It’s a path she has been set upon when she hears her father say to her mother, “She’s starting to look like my sister.” To which the mother replies, “Oh, come on. She’s a monster!” Giovanni has left home, journeying across the city of Naples to meet with this supposedly hideous aunt, Vittoria (Valeria Golino). Aunt Vittoria has a lot to help her unpack. What are the similarities between the pair? What had her father noticed that repulsed him so? Was aunt Vittoria truly ugly or beautiful? From the moment young Giovanna arrives, it is clear that beauty is mostly at its core, a matter of the heart. The seemingly absent aunt instantly remembers her niece and the bracelet she gifted her at birth.

Soon the pair move on to bonding, with aunt Vittoria offering an odd piece of advice on staying grounded. “Gianni, look at them. Look at your parents closely,” she says. “Otherwise, you’ll get lost.” Young Gianni soon opens up on what her parents think of her aunt and their fears of the similarities between the pair, “they think you are ugly and mean,” Giovanna says. Yet again, Vittoria proves that beauty originates in the heart, putting a smile on her niece’s face. Then she offers true words of wisdom on what it truly means to transition from girlhood to womanhood. “If you want to become a woman, if you want to grow up,” she says. “You have to fall down, you have to get hurt.”

The teaser goes on to show that Giovanna is struggling, getting involved in a fistfight, she is living “a story that wasn’t mine.” A story “that had never really started” and one “that nobody had bothered to end.” Despite her aunt offering a bit more solid footing than her parents had, it seems to be that all adults are still made from the same ilk – they lie. “Auntie, why did you lie to me?” Giovanna asks. Aunt Vittoria’s response was unexpected replying, “Because it was a beautiful lie.”

The Lying Life of Adults is helmed by Edoardo De Angelis, who also co-wrote the show alongside Laura Paolucci and Francesco Piccolo. The novel’s author, Ferrante also joins that team. The series’ cast joining Marengo and Golino includes Alessandro Preziosi and Pina Turco who play Giovanna’s parents.

Read Netflix’s official summary and watch the trailer below: