The man, the myth, The Machine is coming to Blu-ray and DVD. The explosive new comedy, starring Bert Kreischer and Mark Hamill as a father-son duo taking on the Russian mob will be released to DVD and Blu-ray on August 15, 2023. The new film, based on Kreischer's comedy, will see a fictionalized version of the comedian taking on the subject of a now-famous joke he made as a part of his comedy routine ten years ago.

The film, which was released to theaters this May, follows Bert Kreischer, a stand-up comedian known as The Machine. His most famous stand-up routine centers around a real-life intersection he had on a college trip to Russia, in which the drunk Kreischer accidentally got involved with the Russian mafia. But 23 years later the trip has come back to haunt him after he and his father, played by Hamill, are kidnapped and sent back to Russia where the mob forces him to atone for a two-decade-old wrong-doing. Together, Kreischer and his father must fight their way out from the grips of the mob, retracing the antics of his younger self, played by Jimmy Tatro. And in going against the Russian mob, the two will also have to make amends in their fraught relationship.

Special Features and Guts Galore

The new physical release for the film will also feature several special features, including a featurette called 'Bert’s Big Bash – Premiere Party', 'Bert, Bruised & Brawlin’: The Action of The Machine', outtakes, bloopers, deleted scenes, 'The Making of The Machine', and 'The Cast of The Machine'. In addition to the Blu-ray and DVD release, the film will also be released digitally. Copies of the Blu-ray and DVD will include a digital code for the movie and bonus materials.

Image via Sony Pictures

RELATED:

Here’s Why Those ‘South Park’ Episodes With Tom Cruise Aren't Available To Stream on Max

The Machine is directed by Peter Atencio and is based on the stand-up comedy of Burt Kreischer. The screenplay was written by Kevin Biegel and Scotty Landes. The film was produced by Bert Kreischer, LeeAnn Kreischer, Judi Marmel, Cale Boyter, and Peter Atencio. The film is executive produced by Jay Ashenfelter and Philip Waley. In addition to Kreischer, Hamill, and Tatro, the film also stars Iva Babić, Stephanie Kurtzuba, and Jessica Gabor. The film is rated R for strong violence, pervasive language, drug use, and some sexual references. The film has a runtime of 112 minutes.

The Machine will be available to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD on August 15, 2023. You can watch the red band trailer for the film below.