With the recent uptick in the popularity of stand-up comedy, mainly thanks to it being more accessible than ever because of streaming, one of the biggest names to get popularized and celebrated is Bert Kreischer. Best known for ripping his shirt off on stage and drinking Kool-Aid out of a sixteen-ounce Hydro Flask, Kreischer has become beloved by the comedy world for the lovable party-animal persona that he's created for himself. Easily his most famous story is how he got his nickname "The Machine" while on a college field trip to Russia and the bit has become so legendary that Kreischer decided it was time for that story to get adapted into a feature film. Appropriately titled The Machine, the film features Kreischer playing himself, as he returns to Russia years after his college years, only to see that his actions on that fateful night have led to dire consequences, namely the creation of a ruthless crime syndicate.

Though Bert Kreischer's close friend and co-host of the 2 Beats, 1 Cave podcast Tom Segura has supported that the iconic Machine story is (mostly) true, this new film will be entirely fictional and looks set to turn Kreischer into a full-blown action star (maybe). The film is well into the post-production phase but not a lot of details have been revealed just yet. To find out everything we know so far about Bert Kreischer's next trip to the Motherland, read below to find out.

What Exactly Is the Machine Story?

Obviously, Bert Kreischer is the one who tells this story the best and there are plenty of clips online of him telling the story if you want to hear it for yourself, but here's a quick summary:

It all started when Kreischer randomly picked a Russian language class while attending college. According to him, the professor was desperate to keep students and was just giving out positive grades, and eventually planned a semester in Russia. The areas in which the classes were taking place were all locations controlled by various families of the Russian mob, so protection was hired in the form of paid-off mobsters. Kreischer unexpectedly formed a bond with the mobsters, saying the few words in Russian he actually knew, "I am the Machine". And just like that, a legend was born. Eventually, Kreischer and the mobsters robbed virtually every person on a train ride one day, which is the catalyst for the events that occur in the film. Check out the video in the player above to hear the story in Kreischer's own words.

Watch the Trailer for The Machine

To celebrate his 50th birthday and the anniversary of the Machine story, Bert Kreischer posted the first teaser trailer for The Machine on his personal YouTube channel. Most of the trailer is narrated by Irina (Iva Babic), the daughter of one of the men Bert and his newly found mobster friends stole from on that train all those years ago. What Kreischer stole was a pocket watch so sentimental to the then-legitimate businessman, it inspired the man to become the leader of a crime family the likes of which Russia had never seen, becoming feared and respected throughout the entire country. Irina tells the story completely straight-faced, none of it being played for laughs (while also giving a brief tease of Mark Hamill's character) until we see the man that she's talking to is none other than Bert Kreischer, who comes to the realization that he is Irina's origin story.

The film's neon-laced title card then comes onto the screen, followed by Kreischer shooting and being shot at, to violent effect. The trailer ends with Kreischer doing some impromptu surgery on an injured Irina, once again showing he's not used to being a hardened action star. A very strong first trailer, but it's only missing one crucial thing: a release date.

Even though the film is completely finished with filming and is currently in post-production, the movie's distributor, Legendary Entertainment, hasn't announced a release schedule for The Machine just yet. Being an independent passion project from Kreischer and the crew, The Machine likely will start screening at festivals once it's completed. Since there's no release date, we also don't know whether it will be streaming or in theaters but the trailer description from Bert seems to indicate that they're looking for a theatrical release.

What Is the Plot of The Machine?

Instead of being a direct adaptation of the story from Kreischer's stand-up routine, the events of the Machine take place after the events described in the comedy bit. The official synopsis reads as follows:

Bert's drunken past catches up with him 20 years down the road when he and his father are kidnapped by those Bert wronged 20 years ago while drunk on a college semester abroad in Russia.

That said, it's not that we won't see the original story being adapted at all, as we do get glimpses of a young Bert played by Jimmy Tatro (is that perfect casting, or what?) on that now-infamous train ride in the trailer.

Who's In the Cast of The Machine?

Kreischer is very much the star of the show here, but being his first feature film, he'll likely be happy to have a strong supporting cast join him. Fans of the stand-up comic were ecstatic to learn that Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill (Star Wars), would be joining the project in a hysterical announcement video where Hamill was announcing his "top secret" project while Bert is drinking with his shirt off in the background. Hamill is reportedly playing an exaggerated version of Bert's father, Albert Kreischer.

Iva Babic (The Last Serb in Croatia) will also have a major supporting role in the film and will be joined by Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal), Martyn Ford (F9: The Fast Saga), Jess Gabor (Shameless), Mercedes De La Cruz (Bates Motel), Robert Maaser (1917), Amelie Child Villiers (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), and Stephanie Kurtzuba (The Irishman).

Who Is Making The Machine?

In addition to starring in the film, Kreischer will be executive producing, with the creative team being led in the director's role by Peter Atencio (Keanu). Though the story is being adapted from Kreischer himself, penning the screenplay for the film are co-writers Kevin Biegel (Cougartown) and Scotty Landes (Workaholics).

The rest of the crew is rounded out by composer Joseph Trapanese (The Greatest Showman), cinematographer Eigil Bryld (In Bruges), editor Eleanor Infante (Late Night), production designer Aaron Osborne (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang), and costume designer Ivana Vasic (The Deal). The full list of credited producers and executive producers includes Maxim Ajjawi, Peter Atencio, Cale Boyter, Jonathan English, Natalie Haack Flores, Judi Marmel, Reg Tigerman, Valerie Flueger Veras, Philip Waley, and Sergey Yahontov. The Machine is produced by Shaken Not Stirred and Balkanic Media. Check this link for the full crew credits.