As action-comedy The Machine makes its way to its home release, TKSony Pictures Releasing shared with Collider an exclusive deleted scene that we can now share with you. The story centers around Bert "The Machine" Kreischer, a stand-up comedian who had a run-in with the Russian mob during a college trip and now panics as this obscure past comes back to haunt him while he tries to reconnect with his estranged father Albert (played by Star Wars' Mark Hamill).

The exclusive clip is a good showcase of the action-comedy's tone. Against everyone's will, Albert decides to enter a busy station in order to check out the Russian architecture that he so dearly missed while doing a reconnection tour with his son. With no regard to whether people are watching or caring, Albert simply sits down in front of a poster from a movie starring Jean-Claude Van Damme (Kickboxer) and starts praying to the action star as if he were a deity — which, if you think about it, he kind of was back in the 80s and 90s.

The clip also dedicates a little time to showcasing the lovely-named bodyguard Sponge (Martyn Ford), who is instantly ordered to kill Albert when the old man strays off course, but is talked out of it by an alarmed Bert. The comedian then sits down with his father to reminisce about some events of his childhood, and the pair seems to almost forget they are sitting in the middle of a walkway and paying their respects to a famous action star with deadly red eyes on a poster.

Image via Legendary Pictures

The Machine is inspired by Bert Kreischer's stand-up routine, whose wild stories earned him the right to play himself onscreen and act besides a cinema legend that he used to see at the movies as a kid. The action comedy is directed by Emmy winner Peter Atencio, who has a wide experience in telling surreal and funny stories: Not only he worked with Jordan Peele (Nope) and Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!) in Key and Peele, but he also helmed nonsense action-comedy Keanu and episodes from The Last Man on Earth and Whiskey Cavalier.

The screenplay for The Machine is written by Kreischer himself based on his stand-up routine, but the comedian recruited the help of Kevin Biegel (Cougar Town) and Scotty Landes (Adam Devine's House Party) in order to co-write and shape the story up into a movie format.

The Machine is available to stream on PVOD now. You can watch the exclusive clip below:

Check out the official synopsis here: