23 years after Bert Kreischer's greatest story began, he's returning to Russia to continue the legend of The Machine in a new red band trailer for the action comedy. Facing family crisis and the arrival of his estranged father (Mark Hamill), things go from bad to worse for Bert when a Russian mobster arrives to drag him kicking and screaming back to the Motherland to pay for his crimes. Going back to Russia with his father this time, he retraces his steps through a vicious crime war and tries to bond with his dad along the way. The trailer shows that revisiting the legend of The Machine is no easy task for Kreischer, facing violent criminals, getting wrapped up in hard drugs, and being forced to kill a man or three along the way.

Everything kicks off with a retelling of Kreischer's internet-famous tale of a frat boy palling around with Russian mobsters. Cut to the present, however, and Kreischer is a family man bickering with his old man about the veracity of his outrageous story. It turns out that Kreischer stole a valuable heirloom while in Russia and the mafia arrives to take him back by force along with his dad, proving his claims true. What follows is a bizarre trip that gives us Hamill on speed, thrilling action sequences, and Kreischer taking his shirt off and crushing beer bottles. By the end of it all, even Kreischer's dad is cheering for The Machine.

While the trailer teases the relationship between Kreischer and his father, the focus is definitely on the comedy. In case you started thinking Kreischer is some invincible action hero, the last two scenes of the trailer prove he's got a ways to go. For one, he's unable to jump from his back to his feet, merely hurting his back in the process. He's also not at all comfortable taking lives as seen when he accidentally shoots a mobster in the head and immediately panics. It didn't help that, as the mobster fell, he shot another mobster who then shot some poor desk clerk.

Image via Sony Pictures

Who Else Is Joining the Legend of The Machine?

In addition to Kreischer and Hamill, The Machine also stars Iva Babić as the violent mobster tracking down The Machine and Jimmy Tatro as the young Kreischer that started it all. The cast is rounded out by Robert Maaser, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Jessica Gabor, Rita Bernard Shaw, Nikola Đuričko, Oleg Taktarov, Amelie Villers, and Mercedes de la Cruz. Directing duties went to Peter Atencio with Kevin Biegel and Scotty Landes writing the screenplay.

Kreischer is also set to celebrate the release of The Machine with a live pre-show on May 25 that will be streamed to over 1,000 theaters and precede the first preview screening of the film. The event will be held live at a theater in Los Angeles that will be announced as the release draws closer. In addition to the film, the comedian's latest stand-up special Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle is slated to arrive on Netflix in less than a month on March 14.

The Machine bursts into theaters on May 26, 2023. See Kreischer relive his legend and Hamill take speed in the trailer below.