The Madame Blanc Mysteries returns for its third season with a special two-episode premiere on February 19.

The new season will see Jean (Sally Lindsay) tackle new challenges, including deep-sea diving and a duel.

The series features a stunning backdrop filmed in Malta and Gozo and follows Jean as she solves mysteries in a French village.

Acorn TV is treating crime drama fans this month as its series The Madame Blanc Mysteries gears up to continue its third season. The escapist crime drama will have a special two-episode premiere on Monday, February 19. The upcoming episodes follow the Christmas special that aired this past December. The new season continues to follow its titular lead, Jean White (Sally Lindsay, Cold Call), as she takes on more intriguing mysteries. Ahead of the show's return in just a few days, Collider is excited to exclusively debut a new clip.

As mentioned, The Madame Blanc Mysteries centers on Jean, a respected and renowned antiquities dealer. Thanks to her knowledge, she becomes an integral part of solving murders and other mysteries in the idyllic French village of Saint Victoire. Season 3 will see Jean tackle new challenges, including new cases surrounding deep-sea diving and even a duel. Through it all, she has her friend and flirting partner Dom (Steve Edge, Murder They Hope) by her side.

The newest clip focuses on Jean using her expertise to help make a jumping-off point for a new case. It teases the central mystery of the episode, which will be about the suspicious death of a diver. As she works to find leads, the clip also showcases the series' stunning backdrop, a bright and dreamy setting that gives viewers a dash of coziness as they follow along with Jean and the others to solve the case. Additionally, while the series is set in Saint Victoire, the beautiful scenery features areas from Malta and Gozo, where the series is filmed.

Who Works on 'The Madame Blanc Mysteries'?

The Madame Blanc Mysteries is created and executive produced for Saffron Cherry Productions by Sally Lindsay. It is co-written by Sue Vincent and directed by Dermot Boyd. Other executive producers include Mike Benson and Andy Morgan for Clapperboard, and Caroline Roberts-Cherry for Saffron Cherry. The series is produced by Jake Rollins. Clapperboard and Saffron Cherry co-produce with international distributor Acorn Media Enterprises. Along with the aforementioned cast, returning members include Sue Vincent (Shameless) as Gloria Beaushaw, Sue Holderness (Only Fools and Horses) as Judith Lloyd James, Robin Askwith (Strike) as Jeremy Lloyd James, Alex Gaumond (Derry Girls) as Chief of Police André Caron, and Tony Robinson (Blackadder) as Uncle Patrick.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries returns on Monday, February 19. Subsequent new episodes will be released weekly. Watch the sneak peek in the player above.

