August is about to end on the best note for followers of the Dermot Boyd-directed crime dramedy The Madame Blanc Mysteries, as AMC’s Acorn TV and Channel 5 have renewed the series for a fourth season. On Thursday, August 29, the networks announced the recommission of the highly appreciated crime drama, with the season currently in production. Sally Lindsay, who created the series alongside Sue Vincent, will reprise her role as Jean White while also serving as executive producer in Season 4.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 4 announcement comes months after Series 3 premiered in January 2024 with six episodes, ending the following month. Similarly, the first installment comprises six episodes, while Season 2 has seven. Boyd, who helmed the first three chapters, returns as director for the upcoming season, which is also produced by Jake Rollins. Plus, joining co-creator Lindsay as executive producer are Mike Benson and Andy Morgan for Clapperboard and Caroline Roberts-Cherry for Saffron Cherry.

News of the show’s renewal is everything fans could hope for, and even Lindsay couldn’t hold back her delight in bringing “a brand-new season of sunshine, laughs and antiques” to small screens. She said in a statement: “I think if you had told me five years ago when I came up with the idea of Madame Blanc that in the not-too-distant future, our show would be not only a hit in the United Kingdom but America, Australia, and Canada (to name but a few), I would have been astounded. But, amazingly, it is! And our team could not be more thrilled to bring you a brand-new season of sunshine, laughs, and antiques. All the gang are back with some more fantastic surprise guests visiting St. Victoire and we can’t wait for you all to enjoy soon.”

'The Madame Blanc Mysteries' Season 4 Will Feature Familiar Faces

As revealed by Acorn TV and Channel 5, The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 4 will feature seven episodes, including a Christmas special. In addition to Lindsay’s return in the new installment, co-creator Vincent will be back as mechanic Gloria Beaushaw; Robin Askwith and Sue Holderness will reprise their roles as eccentric married couple Jeremy and Judith Lloyd James; while Alex Gaumond will return as Chief of Police André Caron. Tony Robinson will also be included in the cast as Dom’s Uncle Patrick, a petty thief turned pub landlord, alongside Paul Chuckle as Trevor, Gloria’s dad.

Fans are “in for a treat” with The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 4, according to Catherine Mackin, Managing Director, Acorn Media Enterprises, who remarked: “This series continues to delight from start to finish, and we’re elated by the Acorn TV audiences’ warm and highly committed embrace of Jean White and her community of clever, self-made investigators. We are all in for a treat as we return to the stunning Sainte Victoire for a slew of intriguing new cases in need of solving.”

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 4 will air on Acorn TV and Channel 5 in 2025, while the Christmas special will air this year. Stay tuned to Collider for further information.