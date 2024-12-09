Taylor Sheridan is back at it with The Madison, his next big TV project and the follow-up to Yellowstone, and it’s shaping up to be another intense, character-driven drama. The series, set in Montana’s gorgeous Madison River Valley, follows a New York family trying to rebuild their lives after tragedy strikes. Leading the charge is Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn, a Manhattan socialite who moves her family west after losing her husband and brother-in-law in a plane crash. Patrick J. Adams (Suits) steps in as Russell McIntosh, Stacy’s son-in-law, a city-dwelling investment banker suddenly tossed into rural life. The cast is stacked, too, with Matthew Fox, Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Amiah Miller, and Ben Schnetzer rounding things out, while Kurt Russell is also set to be part of things.

Collider's Christina Radish recently caught up with Adams, to discuss his role in Young Werther, but naturally, the subject of The Madison came up, and of course, Adams had to be asked about how it feels to team up with Sheridan. If you’re familiar with Sheridan’s work, you know it’s anything but casual. Adams described the vibe on set as intense, but also pretty incredible.

“Intense is a good word. What’s a better word? I can’t say much about the show itself yet because we’re a ways from it being into the world, but the process of it is so dialed. Obviously, Taylor is a prolific and profoundly talented writer, but the world that he has created with the people that work on his shows, the crews and the people who have now been a part of that world and understand how to make television at that size and scope and depth, is profound.”

Patrick J. Adams Says 'The Madison' Is Different to Anything He's Done

Image via USA Network

Adams explained how working on The Madison felt different compared to most TV projects. “When you walk onto most television shows, it’s a bunch of people who have all been doing business for a while, but now you’re coming together to make this thing and you don’t know what this thing is or how it works,” he said.

He compared it to his early days on Suits: “That’s been the fun of watching Suits. We’re still in the first season for the podcast, and I’m seeing the pieces fall into place, as the show’s figuring itself out. You’re like, ‘Oh, okay. Now that character knows that.’ You can see the show start to figure out its own language.”

But Sheridan’s team is way ahead of the game. “When you go onto a show in Taylor’s world, thus far, the amazing part of it is that it’s so finely tuned already,” Adams said.

“These people have all been working together for a really long time. They have a shorthand with each other. They’re still looking to develop this new world and find this new language and all that, but it’s like you’re walking onto a pro team already. And that can be intense because you don’t want to be the one to drop the ball, but at the same time, you get to go to work every day just feeling like you’re playing with the best of the best. That’s been the experience so far.”

'The Madison' Will Have Light Touches

Image via Paramount Network

Sheridan is known for his heavy, emotionally driven storytelling (Yellowstone fans know what we’re talking about), but Adams hinted that The Madison might have some lighter moments. “He’s certainly not known as the lighthearted comedy guy,” Adams joked. Still, there’s some room for levity in the new show. “Again, I can’t say too much, but I will say that there’s room for it in this world. That’s what I’ve appreciated too. That’s a gear that I’m enjoying actually getting to find a little bit of,” he said. Then, with a laugh, he added, “Stay tuned. I’ve already said too much. The lawyers are coming for me, and I’m probably gonna be taken out.”

While we don’t have an official release date yet, The Madison is expected to hit screens in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

