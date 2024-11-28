There comes a point in almost every good political thriller where the viewer might wish it wasn't plausible. The entire purpose of the genre, after all, is to highlight corruption, as well as the machinations of power and the struggle that results. Like good science fiction, the world may be fictionalized, but the point is to highlight very real trajectories. Netflix's The Madness, which tells the story of a TV pundit embroiled in a deepening conspiracy when he's framed for the murder of an influential white supremacist, is regretfully believable and becomes even more so as said conspiracy grows deeper, richer, and more powerful. It's a fictional tale with high-stakes dangers and concerns, and Colman Domingo carries it well as a man on the edge. Anchored by an excellent central performance while allowing its protagonist to be vulnerable, The Madness is one of the year's finest (and most poignant) thriller shows.

What Is 'The Madness' About?

The Madness follows political consultant-turned-TV personality Muncie Daniels (Domingo) getting away from it all on a personal writer's retreat in the Poconos. While visiting an off-the-grid local man, Muncie stumbles upon a gruesome den of secrets: the man was an infamous white supremacist proselytizer, a member of the infamous group The Forge, and he's just been murdered.

The killers frame Muncie for the assassination while putting him in the crosshairs of dangerous foes, including billionaire Stu Magnusson (Bradley Whitford). Muncie is then forced to clear his name and keep his family safe while on the run, with no allies in law enforcement save for FBI agent Franco Quiñones (John Ortiz), as the conspiracy deepens.

'The Madness' Is Led by Colman Domingo's Powerful Performance

First and foremost, The Madness is a showcase of Colman Domingo's powerful screen presence. As Muncie, Domingo is complicated — clever and adaptable, but far too bold and trusting in the power of justice. He's at his best when Muncie is at his most emotional, whether crying alone in a police interrogation room or having vulnerable conversations with his son Demetrius (Thaddeus J. Mixson). It's a wonderful, rare element in this genre, which so infrequently allows its fleeing protagonists to have moments of humanity. Marsha Stephanie Blake is also excellent as Muncie's ex-wife Elena, while all the antagonistic performances are complex and menacing. This strong set of performances anchors a story full of perpetually ratcheting tension.

The strongest element of the show's narrative is that every character, faction, and organization has its own well-developed interests and motivations. It's believable, and adds a multifaceted realpolitik element to the thriller. Muncie is a strong protagonist with an objective — survive and clear his name by any means necessary. His main non-familial ally, Agent Quiñones, is among the few with an inclination to believe him, but his support is transactional and contingent on Muncie's utility. Stu Magnusson is a menacing, well-portrayed antagonist, but he's embroiled in a network of wealthy, far-right would-be oligarchs who each have their own distinct goals. Like John Huston's The Maltese Falcon or Roman Polanski's Chinatown, everyone has an angle. It's a rare amount of depth, courtesy of showrunner Stephen Belber, who shares co-writing duties on the series with V.J. Boyd.

The Madness successfully balances competing and evolving interests, as well as twists and turns, without becoming convoluted, although slight adjustments could amplify the story's overall impact. The key antagonists' ultimate plans could be a little more thoroughly explained. At times, flashbacks slide the narrative back to key moments, and sometimes this effect is more confusing than illuminating. At other moments, Muncie will get out of impossible jams too easily. As a whole, however, The Madness offers plenty of thrills, anchored by a believable, twisty conspiracy with real stakes.

'The Madness' Is a Regrettably Plausible Political Thriller

For some strange reason, a thriller about far-right billionaires hiding behind pseudo-concern on climate change but actually engaging in a vast political conspiracy towards nefarious ends seems exceedingly plausible in our era — but the danger feels real, and the emotional portrayals are nuanced. Domingo's Muncie is an engaging and determined protagonist, intelligent and tough but ultimately human. He's just dogged enough to overcome obstacles (though not with impunity), and a smart script allows the character to seem vulnerable and uncertain more often than these sorts of narratives typically do.

Ultimately, Netflix's The Madness is another welcome dose of realism in a genre that can sometimes rely too heavily on fictional agencies and unbelievable plot devices instead of leaning into our existing political and economic malaise. Every one of its pieces comes together to successfully create a poignant, thrilling, highly watchable series.

The Madness premieres November 28 on Netflix.

The Madness is a smart high-stakes thriller anchored by a stunning central performance from Colman Domingo. Domingo shines as tough and intelligent but brash protagonist Muncie Daniels, who lands moments of vulnerability that elevate the series.

The series boasts smartly written factions and characters, each well developed with distinct motives, creating a twisty and exciting network of players.

At times, Muncie's escapes from danger, and similar plot pivots, seem implausibly easy and convenient.

