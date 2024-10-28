While the world may be waiting for his return in a certain HBO series, it will be through a Netflix episodic thriller that Colman Domingo will make his grand comeback to the small screen. Today, the streamer has dropped the debut trailer and lineup of images for the Emmy Award-winning performer’s conspiracy theory series, The Madness, which is set to arrive on November 28. A tale of lies, deceit, murder, and intrigue awaits audiences today as they fall down the rabbit hole with Domingo’s character while he tries to clear his name of murder.

With a bullseye on his back, the trailer introduces audiences to Domingo’s character, Muncie Daniels, in a trippy opening that leans into his paranoia and certainly gives the vibe that he’s being followed — or at the very least, watched. As he explains the predicament he’s found himself in, the pieces begin to fall into place, and we discover that Muncie believes that he’s been put in the middle of a setup, made to look like he was behind a murder that he simply stumbled upon. While the trailer doesn’t make it fully clear as to what’s going on, a shot of Muncie hiding in the trunk of the car while the FBI swarm a mansion makes it pretty obvious that he’s in some deep trouble.

Joining Domingo in his latest jaunt into television is an ensemble cast filled to the brim with talent. Included in the lineup is Marsha Stephanie Blake (I’m Your Woman), Gabrielle Graham (The Expanse), John Ortiz (American Fiction), Tamsin Topolski (What You Wish For), TJ Mixson (Candy Cane Lane), Deon Cole (The Harder They Fall), Hamish Allan-Headley (Mayor of Kingstown), Ennis Esmer (Children Ruin Everything), Alison Wright (The Americans), Bradley Whitford (The West Wing), and Stephen McKinley Henderson (Civil War).

Who Is Behind ‘The Madness’?

The eight-episode series was helmed by Clement Virgo, who previously worked on series including Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The L Word, The Get Down, and The Wire. Virgo also joins as an executive producer alongside the series’ creator, Stephen Belber (The Laramie Project). Filling out the team of executive producers are Chernin Entertainment’s Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Kaitlin Dahill with VJ Boyd.

It’s been a busy year for Domingo, who celebrated the arrival of both the comedy Drive-Away Dolls and the critically acclaimed drama feature, Sing Sing. The actor recently wrapped production on the Michael Jackson-centered biopic, Michael, in which he’ll appear as the famed singer’s father, Joe Jackson. He will also soon be lending his voice to Marvel’s animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man as Norman Osborn.

Check out the trailer for The Madness above and the images below.

Close

Watch On Netflix