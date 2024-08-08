The Big Picture The star-studded cast for The Magic Faraway Tree adaptation just got even bigger with Hiran Abeysekera, Pippa Bennett-Warner, and Jennifer Saunders joining.

Producer Pippa Harris is thrilled with the cast, expecting them to bring wit, wonder, and warmth to their performances in this magical adventure.

The upcoming film will transport audiences into a world of magic and wonder, with Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, and others bringing the beloved characters to life.

The impressive cast list for the upcoming film adaptation of Enid Blyton's classic children's book series, The Magic Faraway Tree, continues to grow. It has not been announced via Deadline that Hiran Abeysekera (The Life of Pi), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London), and British comedy legend Jennifer Saunders, known best for her work alongside Joanna Lumley in Absolutely Fabulous, are all joining the ensemble.

Academy Award-nominee Pippa Harris, a producer of the adaptation, described her excitement about the cast, saying:

"Just when we thought our casting line-up couldn’t get any more thrilling, we have been joined by these hugely gifted actors. I know they will bring wit, wonder, and warmth to their performances and we’re delighted that they are joining us for this magical adventure."

Ashland Hill Media Finance, the team behind the full funding of the project, added their appreciation of the ensemble through managing partner Simon Williams, who said, "It’s a remarkable opportunity to have gathered such a stellar and magnetic cast. We couldn’t be more excited for audiences of all ages to be transported into a world they’ve never seen before, and to experience this wondrous story come to life."

'The Magic Faraway Tree' Has Already Cast Several Icons

Close

The Magic Faraway Tree has already amassed a star-studded lineup, led by the world-famous talents of Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy. With Spider-Man and Her Majesty the Queen two of the best performers working today, it certainly suggests that no expense has been spared in doing Blyton's genius original work justice. Garfield and Foy will be playing mother and father, Polly and Tim. On top of that, two of this year's biggest stars join the cast, with Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Baby Reindeer's Jessica Gunning set to portray Silky and Dame Washalot respectively. Other additions to the cast include Mark Heap as Mr. Oom Boom Boom, Nonso Anozie as Moonface, Dustin Demri-Burns as the Saucepan Man, Oliver Chris as Mr. Watzisname, and Lenny Henry, Michael Palin, and Simon Russell Beale in as yet unnamed roles.

The original books are the stuff of childhood legend, with generations of young nights spent staying awake immersed in the magical world of The Enchanted Wood. A synopsis reads:

"A modern family learns to reconnect after being forced to move to the remote British countryside and discover a magical tree from where they are transported to spectacular and fantastical lands."

Comedy legend Jennifer Saunders is yet another major addition to the upcoming adaptation of The Magic Faraway Tree. You can stream Saunders' iconic Absolutely Fabulous right now on Prime Video.

Absolutely Fabulous Release Date July 24, 1994 Cast Jennifer Saunders , Joanna Lumley , Julia Sawalha , Jane Horrocks Main Genre Comedy Seasons 6

Watch on Prime Video