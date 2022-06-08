Florian Sigl’s screen adaptation of The Magic Flute (Die Zauberflöte in the original German) has been acquired by Shout! Studios from Flute Film. This means that Shout now has the theatrical as well as the home entertainment rights for cross-platform releases.

Executive-produced by Roland Emmerich, The Magic Flute is a contemporary reimagining of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s classic opera in two acts. This modern version is set in twenty-first-century Europe and follows the story of 17-year-old Tim Walker, played by Jack Wolfe (The Witcher), who is sent from London to the Austrian Alps to begin his singing scholarship at the legendary Mozart boarding school. There he will come to stumble upon a century-old passageway that will lead him into the magical world of Mozart’s The Magic Flute.

Other members of the cast that will star alongside Wolfe are Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham, who curiously enough played Mozart’s rival Antonio Salieri in Amadeus, Iwan Rheon, best known for his controversial role as Ramsay Snow in Game of Thrones, Stéfi Celma (Call My Agent), Asha Banks of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Stefan Konarske (Valerian) Niamh McCormack (The Witcher), Amir Wilson (The Secret Garden), and Tedros Teclebrhan (Bad Banks). In addition, some renowned opera stars are also taking part in the movie such as soprano Sabiene Devieilhe, tenor Rolando Villazón, and bass Morris Robinson. Sophie Holland Casting was in charge of the casting.

Image via Centropolis Entertainment

The deal was negotiated between Diane Ferrandez of AGC Studios for Flute Films and the filmmakers and Shout’s Jordan Fields and Steven Katz. The movie generated lots of buzz at Cannes which attracted the interest of many potential buyers. The international Sales are being handled by Sola Media, which has sold multiple territories at the recent Cannes Film Market.

The production for The Magic Flute is being supported by national and regional funders from Austria and German which includes FFF Bayern, Bayerischer Bankenfonds, Hessenfilm, MFG Filmförderung, Filmförderung des Landes Salzburg, the German Federal Film Fund (DFFF) and Filmstandort Austria (FISA). Producers for the film are Christopher Zwickler of Flute Film and Fabian Wolfart. Co-producers include Timm Oberwelland, Theodor Gringel, Peter Eiff and Tobias Alexander Seiffert, and Stefan Konarske of the cast. The film is currently being shot in Bavaria and in Salzburg.

Executive producer Emmerich made a statement saying: “Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's masterpiece The Magic Flute has always been my favorite opera ever since I experienced this magical story as a young adult. I was immediately drawn to the concept of cinematically reimagining this story when the filmmaking team approached me with their idea, which I was thrilled to champion. The entire team brought their fantastic vision to the screen in an exciting and innovative way. I look forward to Shout! Studios bringing this epic journey to audiences to once again be enchanted by the universally acclaimed and world-famous music.”

The Magic Flute is expected to premiere in late 2022.