Netflix's upcoming animated family film, The Magician's Elephant follows a young boy Peter (Noah Jupe) searching for his long-lost sister. With some advice from a Fortune Teller (Natasia Demetriou), he learns he must "follow the elephant" in order to find her. How fortunate, then, that a magician (Benedict Wong) in town just happens to have conjured one up. In a new clip Collider is excited to exclusively reveal, it seems that Peter's efforts are not without some hijinks along the way.

The new clip sees Peter running through the cobblestone streets of his town, carrying a gilded sword. He is fleeing from a very large—and very strong, if his ability to barge through brick walls is any indication—palace guard who seems determined to draw Peter into a sword fight. All is not lost as Peter remembers a certain object he can find to help him escape.

As part of his journey to find his sister, Peter sets out to complete three impossible tasks. Whether facing the swordsman or finding this special object turns out to be the task at hand for Peter remains to be seen. However, based on the trailer for the film, The Magician's Elephant appears to have lots of magic and adventure in store for its audience when it hits Netflix on March 17.

Image via Netflix

In addition to Jupe, Demetriou and Wong, The Magician's Elephant also stars Sian Clifford, Pixies Davis, Dawn French, Brian Tyree Henry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Aasif Mandvi, Mandy Patankin and Miranda Richardson. The film is based on the book by Kate DiCamillo, from director Wendy Rogers with a script by Martin Hynes. The film is only one of many animated projects coming to Netflix, including Nimona, based on the graphic novel of the same name by ND Stevenson.

The Magician's Elephant hits Netflix on March 17. Check out the clip and the official synopsis for the film below: