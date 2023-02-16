Netflix has released the first trailer for their upcoming animated film, The Magician's Elephant. The movie is an adaptation of Kate DiCamillo's 2009 novel of the same name, which tells the story of Peter (voiced in the film by Noah Jupe), a boy who is looking for his long-lost sister, Adele (Pixie Davies). A fortune teller advises Peter to follow the titular magician's elephant in order to find his sibling, leaving the boy confused. One day, after an elephant accidentally falls from the sky at a magic show, Peter is determined to follow it wherever it goes, so it can lead him to Adele.

In the trailer, the movie's premise is swiftly explained to the audience, making it extremely easy to root for Peter right away. The boy navigates the streets of his town in his determined quest to be reunited with his sister, in a world with an animation style similar to Netflix's own Pinocchio, or even Laika Studios' ParaNorman. The film's voice cast is rounded out by Benedict Wong as the titular magician, Sian Clifford and Brian Tyree Henry, among other talent.

The film is directed by Wendy Rogers, who had previously worked as a visual effects supervisor on projects such as Puss in Boots, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian and Flushed Away. The Magician's Elephant will mark a directorial debut for Rogers, who is also currently developing The Extincts, an animated tale of a boy who finds a cave in the woods full of creatures who were believed to be long-gone. That movie will also be a children's novel adaptation, this time based on the work of Veronica Cossanteli.

In speaking about her directorial debut, Rogers expressed her excitement, saying:

"It is my honor to introduce you to The Magician’s Elephant, a joyful animated reimagining of Kate DiCamillo’s prize-winning novel. Our film follows optimistic young Peter on a quest to find his sister – an adventure that involves achieving three impossible tasks and an unexpected elephant encounter. Combining Martin Hynes’ comedic and thoughtful script with the well-respected experience of producer Julia Pistor, The Magician’s Elephant was a wonderful privilege to create as my directorial debut. I am forever grateful for our brilliant crew at Netflix and Animal Logic that collectively designed and crafted a beautiful, surreal yet tangible world in which our compellingly layered and diverse cast of characters flourishes. I could not have asked for a more emotionally fulfilling story to tell in partnership with such talented filmmakers and voice actors."

