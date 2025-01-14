Today marks the last day for several TV shows to leave the streaming giant Netflix, one of which is the well-received Syfy fantasy, The Magicians, created by Sera Gamble and John McNamara. This is no doubt depressing news for those who have already begun the series or are in the middle of watching it, but if you’re in this category, do not worry, as ComicBook reports that The Magicians has found another streaming home, and it’s totally free.

On Wednesday, January 15, the entire series will be added to Tubi’s streaming lineup, meaning fans can keep watching the show without paying for any more subscription services. Not to mention, Tubi doesn’t even require you to sign up for an account, but all these episodes come at a cost; you will have to watch a few ads as you binge TV series and movies. Besides all five seasons of The Magicians, one other major show leaving Netflix today is USA’s Monk. However, it is available to stream on Peacock, similar to the medical drama series New Amsterdam, which will exit the streamer on Wednesday.

‘The Magicians’ Is a Wildly Entertaining Watch

Image via Syfy

From December 2015 to April 2020, The Magicians aired on Syfy and starred Jason Ralph, Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Brittany Curran, and Trevor Einhorn. All its seasons featured thirteen episodes, summing up to sixty-five. Furthermore, the series is an adaptation of Lev Grossman’s novel trilogy, which features The Magicians (2009), The Magician King (2011), and The Magician's Land (2014).

If you’re yet to watch this fan-favorite production, it follows Quentin Coldwater, who enrolls at Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy to be trained as a magician. There, he discovers that the magical world from his favorite childhood book is real and poses a danger to humanity. Meanwhile, the life of his childhood friend Julia gets sent on a downward spiral when she is denied entry, and she searches for magic outside the school. Executive producers of The Magicians include creators Gamble and McNamara, alongside Mike Cahill, Michael London, Janice Williams, and Scott Smith.

The Magicians will land on Tubi on Wednesday, January 15, following its exit from Netflix.