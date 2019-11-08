‘The Magicians’ Season 5 Trailer Mourns a Monumental Loss, Still Makes Time to See ‘Avengers: Endgame’

0

*Major spoilers here for the end of The Magicians season 4, if you’re not caught up yet*

Hey, did you feel like being devastatingly sad this fine Friday morn? Great news! Syfy has released the first teaser for The Magicians season 5 and it’s pretty much as emotionally shattering as you’d expect following the events of season 4.

A quick refresher: The season 4 finale, “No Better to Be Safe than Sorry” ended with the show’s de facto main character Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) sacrificing his life to save his friends. The Magicians has never been a show to shy away from twists, but executive producers John McNamara, Sera Gamble, and Henry Alonso Myers quickly clarified that this death would stick, and Quentin was truly gone for good.

“We want The Magicians to visit strange and fascinating new places, and we know we can’t get there by treading the same garden path others have before us,” they said in a joint statement. “So, we did the thing you’re not supposed to do — we killed the character who’s supposed to be ‘safe.’ In real life, none of us are safe.”

The first footage from season 5 sees the rest of our magical main ensemble—Julia (Stella Maeve), Eliot (Hale Appleman), Penny-23 (Arjun Gupta), Alice (Olivia Taylor Dudley), Margo (Summer Bishil), Kady (Jade Tailor), Fen (Brittany Curran), and Josh (Trevor Einhorn)—trying to mourn this monumental loss. Of course, everyone grieves in their own way, and the process for these characters includes everything from deep breathes, to “something crazy”, to finding time in their busy schedules to go see Avengers: Endgame.

Check out the teaser trailer below. The Magicians returns in January of 2020. For more on the series, check out Haleigh Foutch’s fantastic unpacking of the season 4 finale and Donna Dickens’ deep-dive into Margo’s arc.