Agatha All Along may have reached the end of the Witches' Road, but there's still much more to come from this magical corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios has announced that Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Agatha All Along will be streamed for free on the company's YouTube channel starting tonight at 6 PM PST. The special documentary will allow audiences to take a look at how the acclaimed television series was made. Other Marvel Studios properties have received the Assembled treatment since the debut of Disney+. The docuseries returns thanks to the release of Agatha All Along.

Agatha All Along followed the titular character portrayed by Kathryn Hahn after the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) left her trapped in a spell during the events of WandaVision. Everything changed for the powerful witch when Billy Kaplan (Joe Locke) went to visit her. The teen wanted someone to take him to the mythical Witches' Road, a fantastical realm capable of granting wishes. After Billy convinces Agatha to take him to the mysterious Road, the duo begin a quest to assemble a proper coven. The adventure led Agatha to confront several mysteries from her past.

Agatha All Along was announced after the overwhelmingly positive reception WandaVision was met with upon release. The series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as their characters from the MCU movies was the first television series set in the franchise produced by Disney+. With audiences loudly praising Kathryn Hahn's work as Agatha Harkness, it made sense for the studio to develop another story centered around the consequences of what Wanda did in Westview. Jac Schaeffer, who created WandaVision for television, was also involved with the development of Agatha All Along.

What's Next for the MCU?

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Agatha All Along will give viewers a sneak peek at how this television series was made, before the franchise moves on towards new storylines. At the end of the series, the ghost of Agatha Harkness teams up with Billy Maximoff in order to find the newly-restored Tommy Maximoff. It hasn't been stated when these characters will appear on the screen again, but another WandaVision spinoff is currently in development at the streaming platform. Paul Bettany will return as Vision in a new show that will also feature the return of James Spader as Ultron. It remains to be seen how the events of Agatha All Along will affect that project. In the meantime, Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Agatha All Along will bring closure to audiences after the main character's death.

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Agatha All Along premieres on YouTube tonight. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.