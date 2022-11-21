Anyone who grew up with Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy on DVD remembers that there was a whole world of wonder and magic beyond the movies themselves. Specifically, the bonus features. The in-depth featurettes instilled both a love of filmmaking and an appreciation for the whole process in a generation of fans, and now Prime Video's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will continue in that grand tradition with The Making of The Rings of Power, available now on their X-Ray feature.

The Making of The Rings of Power, which can be accessed either while watching the series or via the bonus features tab, is divided into eight episodes, each corresponding to one Rings of Power episode. The behind-the-scenes look feature interviews with showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, as well as exclusive interviews with cast members Morfydd Clark, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Lloyd Owen, Maxim Baldry, and Tyroe Muhafidin just to name a few.

The series also has something for those more invested in the art and artistry of it all. Some of the never-before-seen footage includes a look at concept art, costumes, props, the fascinating world of creature make up and the construction of the larger than life sets including Númenor and Khazad-dûm. From the trailer alone, it's clear not only how much work went into the epic Prime Video series, but also how much respect the cast and the crew have for the story and the legacy of J.R.R. Tolkien and the world he created.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: What Are the Three Rings That Celebrimbor Made in 'The Rings of Power'?

What Happened in the Rings of Power finale?

The final episode of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 set the stage for even more twists in Season 2, which is in production now. It was revealed — or at least very strongly teased that Nori's (Markella Kavenaugh) tall, otherworldly friend, who up to this point was only known as the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) might actually be Gandalf. But the biggest reveal, one that had been a source of speculation for both the audience and the cast, was finally learning that Sauron himself had been hiding in plain sight all along. After being confronted by Galadriel (Clark), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), revealed he was not the missing King of the Southlands after all, but instead the Dark Lord of Mordor himself. After trying and failing to get Galadriel to stand at his side as his queen, Sauron vanished from Eregion, and was last seen simply walking into Mordor.

The Making of The Rings of Power is available now. Watch the trailer below: