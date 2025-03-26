Summary Collider's Perri Nemiroff talks to H.E.R. about her directorial debut, The Makings of Curtis Mayfield, at SXSW 2025.

H.E.R. emphasizes the cultural legacy left by Mayfield on herself and on the music industry, and discusses her personal connection to music.

She also expresses interest in directing more films after learning more about herself through this documentary.

Curtis Mayfield was a singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, producer, and guitarist who left a lasting cultural legacy on the music world. Now, Grammy and Academy Award winner H.E.R. decided that it was time for Mayfield to finally get his flowers. The singer-songwriter makes her feature directorial debut at SXSW 2025 with an homage to the talented artist in an informal, music-oriented, and deeply vulnerable documentary, The Makings of Curtis Mayfield.

Throughout the film, H.E.R. interviews many contemporary artists, including Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, John Legend, Lena Waithe, and more, all fleshing out a discussion around the impact Mayfield left on the community. From his innovative guitar riffs to his influential lyrics to the scoring work he did for films, Mayfield's reach was far and wide and is beautifully explored in this rich documentary.

As the documentary premiered on the festival circuit, H.E.R. sat with Perri Nemiroff at the Collider Media Studio at the Cinema Center at SXSW 2025 where they spoke about how music impacted the documentary and H.E.R.'s own journey with her art. She reveals what inspired her to get behind the camera and pay tribute to Mayfield while also hinting that the "directorial bug" has bitten her. You can hear about how H.E.R.'s own music is shaped by imperfections and putting the audience first, and her experience speaking with the legends of the music industry in the video above, or you can follow along via the transcript below.

'The Makings of Curtis Mayfield' Is H.E.R.'s First Feature

"Curtis needed to be given his flowers."