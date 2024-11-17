Those in the know will already recognize The Man From Nowhere as one of the best examples of a killer Korean revenge movie, a sub-genre that's populated by the likes of Sympathy for Lady Vengeance, I Saw the Devil, and possibly the most famous of the lot, Oldboy. These movies all tend to feature a really, really bad antagonist, some sort of heinous crime, and a vengeful person affected by said crime. Lee Jeong-beom’s seminal entry into the genre follows many of the same tropes, with the titular man, Cha Tae-sik, being played by Korean heart-throb Won Bin. This film is beloved among the genre’s best for its heart-pounding action, heartfelt characters, and its seriously satisfying conclusion.

'The Man from Nowhere' Has a Gut-Wrenching Revenge Plot

Just like other films in the Korean revenge canon, Lee Jeong-beom gives audiences plenty of reasons to root for Cha Tae-sik. The brooding protagonist is a mysterious man who runs a pawnshop in a lower-income neighborhood. He becomes friends with a little girl named So-mi (Kim Sae-ron), whose mother (Kim Hyo-seo) is an exotic dancer with a rather sordid lifestyle. Coerced by her boyfriend, So-mi’s mother pawns a camera bag containing stolen opium at Cha Tae-sik’s store in order to hide it from the criminal cartel she stole it from. So-mi’s mother is tortured and killed by thugs looking for the opium, which they eventually track to the pawn shop. They attempt to intimidate Cha Tae-sik, but he quite handily kicks their asses. What neither So-mi nor her kidnappers know is that the unassuming pawnshop owner is actually a former military intelligence operator — and a total badass. And after discovering that the drug lords are also organ harvesters, he makes it his mission to destroy them and rescue So-mi.

The Man from Nowhere is unique in the revenge genre as most of the film is about rescuing a kidnapped girl, though there are some twists and turns along the way. Without getting too deep into spoilers, the film's main bad guy (Kim Hee-won) gives Cha Tae-sik plenty to seek revenge for. Lee Jeong-beom does a wonderful job of endearing So-mi to the viewer. The bright young girl’s tragic situation, and her ability to bring the broken former agent out of his shell makes their relationship all the more heartfelt. This character development goes a long way toward making the action scenes tense and meaningful. And of course, the pulse-pumping final confrontation feels like the biggest pay-off in the world after this roller coaster of a story.

'John Wick's Action Was Inspired by 'The Man from Nowhere'

Lee Jeong-beom cited Luc Besson’s Leon: The Professional as an influence on his film, and it is easy to see why. Both movies have that sort of protector drama that makes the action feel more consequential. And there are plenty of searing action scenes in The Man from Nowhere. Everything from fist fights, to knife fights, to gun fights are on full display, with every scene being expertly choreographed. The fist fights are done in a way that feels fast-paced without that annoying jerky camera work present in other action films. And Cha Tae-sik is good, but he is not perfect, taking hits and setbacks that make the stakes feel real. The fights in this movie were so good, and the plot so well-made, that it even inspired the action monolith that is John Wick. And if that isn’t a mark of a great action film, then who knows what is?

The Man from Nowhere is one of the finest films to come out of the Korean revenge craze, and it is a top-notch action thriller to boot. The combination of high stakes, excellent character development, and near perfect fight scenes make this movie an action staple. The twists and turns in the plot are gut-wrenching and emotional, making the final confrontation hit just right. The bad guys are about as horrible as a villain could be while still being grounded in reality, making audiences really root for the hero. All in all, The Man from Nowhere is a stellar action movie with heart and emotion to spare, and a must-watch for any fan of revenge flicks.

The Man from Nowhere is available to watch on Netflix in the U.S.

