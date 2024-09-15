If you ever wondered how Australian actors Hugh Jackman and Guy Pearce might fare in a Western alongside one another, then you'll be left wondering, but there was a moment there that we got really close to finding out. Back in the mid-'90s, the Australian horse opera The Man From Snowy River — not associated with the two Tom Burlinson films of the same name, though still inspired by the same Banjo Paterson poem — nearly brought these two future Hollywood stars together, but they narrowly missed each other. As Jackman appeared on the show for only a small handful of episodes, he effectively replaced Pearce in his own television series, where he starred alongside Australian star Andrew Clarke. But how did this happen? Let's dive in.

What Is 'The Man From Snowy River' About?

Image via Nine Network

If you've never heard of The Man from Snowy River, that's not exactly surprising. The series aired on the Australian Nine Network, where it ran for four seasons, consisting of 65 total episodes between 1993-1996. Later, when the series was released in the United States and United Kingdom, it was released under the title, Snowy River: The McGregor Saga. But what is this McGregor Saga? Well, Snowy River follows an Aussie family in 1800s Melbourne after their matriarch passes away, only for the titular "man," Matt McGregor (Clarke) to lead his family into a new era. One of the show's taglines — "There was more than one Wild West!" — notes that there are some differences between this Western and the usual American productions audiences may be used to. For one thing, McGregor isn't a cowboy (since that's an American term) but a stockman, and he doesn't live on a ranch, but rather a station. Small things like these set this soap opera apart.

Joining McGregor are his three children, Colin (Brett Climo), Rob (Pearce), and Danni (Joelene Crnogorac originally, and later Kristie Raymond), as they work their land, invest in the lives of their neighbors, and romance countless others in the process. Josh Lucas shows up for a while as McGregor's nephew, Luke, but is written off early in the second season (ironically, he would later find himself back in Western soaps on Yellowstone). Another recurring romantic interest is Gabrielle Fitzpatrick's Montana Hale, who plays will-they-won't-they with Rob McGregor throughout the show's third and fourth seasons (she'll tie in heavily to Hugh Jackman's arc as well). Of course, things don't exactly get hot-and-heavy on Snowy River; this is a family show, after all. But it becomes clear pretty quickly that this is as much a soap opera as it is a horse opera. In fact, the show's soapish feel is a lot more akin to shows like Little House on the Prairie and The Waltons rather than Dallas or Yellowstone, but many of the same basic plots cross over among all these productions.

So, When Does Hugh Jackman Show Up in ‘The McGregor Saga’?

Image via Nine Network

Believe it or not, Hugh Jackman doesn't show up on The Man from Snowy River until near the end of the series' run. At the beginning of the fourth season, Jackman arrives in Melbourne as former sailor Duncan Jones, a long-lost friend of Rob McGregor's who has returned home after quite some time — though he misses Rob, because he's out on a cattle drive. Duncan has something of a chip on his shoulder, but instantly falls in with the McGregor clan, working off his room and board while on leave by helping around the station. It's not long before Duncan becomes the talk of the town, with a beautiful charisma and some real charm with the ladies, and catches the eye of Rob's girl, Montana. But Duncan has a dark secret, one that he's tried to keep under wraps.

Appearing in only the first five episodes of Season 4, Jackman effectively takes Pearce's place in the cast. Duncan builds up a good relationship with Matt McGregor, catches the eye of Danni and Montana (both of whom he kisses), and turns himself into a real, hard-working stockman (even if it takes a little work). Having only gotten his first professional television credit in 1994, Snowy River marks one of Hugh Jackman's first roles, but it's easy to see how the actor would go on to play characters like Wolverine in the aftermath. There's a strict believability to him as Duncan Jones, who has something of a tortured past, that makes him instantly sympathetic. We want Duncan to be a good guy, and, more than that, we want him to be happy. Though he doesn't stick around for the show's final season, his presence makes waves felt even episodes later.

Still, it's a real bummer that we don't see Duncan and Rob (Jackman and Pearce) interact at all. Duncan leaves town somewhat abruptly in "The Grand Duke," kissing Montana very publicly as he sets off, and Rob returns the very next episode ("New Business"). More than anything, Jackman's role on Snowy River feels like a placeholder. Almost everything he does (save for his flirting with Danni) could have been Rob had Pearce been around, but instead The McGregor Saga crafted a new character for such a short arc. Nevertheless, it made its own impact, and only a few short years later, Jackman was set to star in his first big-budget American picture, a little superhero flick called X-Men.

Hugh Jackman Lied About His Horsemanship To Get on ‘Snowy River’

Image via Nine Network

Perhaps the funniest bit in all of this is how Jackman got the job in the first place. When talking with Cowboys & Indians Magazine about his career back in 2013, the actor recalled his time on The Man from Snowy River. "You're going to love this story," Jackman preluded. "I showed up on the set and the producers asked me if I could ride. Of course I said yes even though I really hadn’t ridden at all. So I had a riding lesson and it became obvious that I hadn’t been on a horse before, so my character was changed from a rancher to a sailor." Duncan Jones is introduced from the get-go as a sailor, which means that the Australian production was likely a bit stalled before it was able to rework the material to fit Jackman's inability. It also led to one of the best gags in his batch of episodes.

In his whole five-episode saga, there's a continual joke that Duncan can't ride. It's more than just a joke really and quickly becomes an actual element of his character arc, forcing the sailor to prove his mettle as a stockman and not just a seaman. "During the scenes where I was supposed to ride, other characters would say things like, 'Don't let him get on a horse. He's been away from the ranch for 20 years!'" Jackman recalled. Though The Man from Snowy River is unlikely to ever be anyone's favorite Hugh Jackman performance, we can see the care that he put into his work even back then. It served as a nice prelude to the actor's eventual Hollywood career, and reinforced the notion that "everybody starts somewhere."

Both Jackman and Pearce have gone on to play incredible roles in different Hollywood productions — including some other Westerns — and have become international stars as a result. Who's to say this would've happened if not for Snowy River?

The Man from Snowy River (1994) Set in the rugged landscapes of the Australian high country, this series follows the adventures of Matt McGregor, a rancher, and his family. As they navigate the challenges of frontier life, they deal with personal conflicts, romance, and the changing times of the late 19th century. Release Date September 23, 1994 Cast Brett Climo , Guy Pearce , Wendy Hughes

The Man from Snowy River can be streamed for free on Tubi in the U.S.

