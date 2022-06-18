Netflix’s lineup of “men” for June 2022 seems to have gotten really interesting. But this particular man in question is neither fighting a bee nor is he gray; he’s from Toronto, and he’s bad and very badass. Say hello to Woody Harrelson in and as The Man from Toronto. And there’s Kevin Hart in the lead as well, alongside Harrelson’s titular role. It’s a dangerous but tempting concoction we can’t wait to experience.

The Man from Toronto follows the two men in a case of mistaken identity, where each of them is confused for the other when staying at a holiday rental. And what that ensues is something we don’t need to explain. Let’s just say, it’s going to be a hilarious comedy of errors packaged in a high-speed action flick. Are you ready for a super thrilling action from the team of Hart and Harrelson? We bet you are. So, check out everything we know so far about The Man from Toronto before the movie comes to Netflix this June. From the plot to the cast and characters, and the trailer, you can find all the details in the following guide.

The movie was initially scheduled to be released in theaters by Sony Pictures. And after a million delays in the release date, The Man from Toronto is releasing on Friday, June 24, 2022, on Netflix, making it right in time for your weekend watch.

Watch the Trailer for The Man from Toronto

The two and half minute trailer of The Man from Toronto is just what you can expect from the duo. It’s a wild, crazy, killer-thriller, with Harrelson as the dangerous killer, Randy, aka “The Man from Toronto”. Hart’s Teddy seems to have been confused for a deadly assassin from Toronto when he lands at an Airbnb. Soon he realizes the trouble he has gotten himself into (of course unknowingly). Then the real Man from Toronto appears at the scene and what results is nothing but a series of unfortunate but hilarious events. The two completely opposite people must team up to save, well, themselves.

There are a lot of car chases, firepower, and wisecrack dialogues that get exchanged between the two leading men. And well, there’s a little bit of bromance-type situation that is sure to crack you up. It’s adorable and funny when Teddy has a little man-crush on Randy. You can expect how the rest of the story would turn out to be. Watch the trailer for a first-hand experience.

Who Is in the Cast of The Man from Toronto?

Besides Hart and Harrelson, the ensemble cast of The Man from Toronto also features Kaley Cuoco, Jasmine Mathews, Lela Loren, Pierson Fodé, Jencarlos Canela, Kate Drummond, Tomohisa Yamashita, and Ellen Barkin, in various roles.

Who Are the Confirmed Characters in The Man from Toronto?

Check out who’s playing who in the upcoming action-comedy thriller.

Kevin Hart as Teddy – Teddy is a messed-up salesman in New York who rents out an Airbnb. When he lands there, he seems to be mistaken for someone named “The Man from Toronto”. Teddy soon realizes that he’s gotten into something that he shouldn’t have and must depend on the real Man from Toronto to stay alive.

Woody Harrelson as Randy – Randy is the titular "Man from Toronto", a lethal killing machine who is supposed to be at the Airbnb where Teddy ends up. He is a professional assassin sent on his new assignment, but it gets botched thanks to Teddy. And now Randy has to work with him to complete his mission and also save his own life.

In other roles, there is Kaley Cuoco as Maggie, Jasmine Mathews as Ruth, Pierson Fodé as the "Man from Miami", and Tomohisa Yamashita as the "Man from Tokyo", among others.

Who’s Making The Man from Toronto?

The Man from Toronto is directed by Patrick Hughes. Hughes is an Australian filmmaker and screenwriter who previously directed The Expendables 3. He is recognized for directing the action-comedy The Hitman's Bodyguard, as well as the movie’s sequel, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. Both these movies also feature an oddball partnership of two very opposite characters and their hilarious antics, which is quite similar to that of The Man from Toronto.

Netflix’s latest action-comedy is written by Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner, based on a story by Robbie Fox and Jason Blumenthal. Blumenthal also serves as a producer for The Man from Toronto, along with Todd Black and Steve Tisch.

When Was The Man from Toronto Filmed?

The filming for The Man from Toronto was set to begin filming in Atlanta in April 2020 but the Covid-19 pandemic put a halt to the production until October 2020. The filming was then completed in Toronto instead of Atlanta.

When Is The Man from Toronto Set?

Although there is no specific timeline hinted at or mentioned in the movie, it is fair to assume that the story of The Man from Toronto is set in the present day when the movie was filmed, which is somewhere between 2020 and 2022.

What Is The Man from Toronto About?

Here’s the official synopsis of The Man from Toronto:

"A case of mistaken identity forces a bumbling entrepreneur to team up with a notorious assassin known as The Man from Toronto in hopes of staying alive."

So, what exactly is the story about? The action-comedy romp is about ending up in the wrong place at the wrong time. Teddy is a screw-up sales guy who just wants to be at the Airbnb he booked. Why? That we’ll have to find out from the movie. But when he ends up there, he has no idea that his life is going to change, and not necessarily in a good way. From wanting to spend time in a holiday rental, Teddy ends up in FBI custody, partnering with an international assassin, and learning the tricks of the trade, from the assassin himself. This is definitely not what Teddy had set out for. Randy, on the other hand, is a professional killer. His new assignment gets foiled due to some random salesman taking his place. And the people he works for are not happy. So, now, to save himself he has to make Teddy tag along. This run-in of these two very odd men turns out to be chaotic but funny and who knows, they might end up becoming buddies by the end of it all.