The Guy Ritchie movie stars Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Debicki and Alicia Vikander.

The set will include a new audio commentary, interviews, and featurettes about the film and the original TV series.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E., the underseen 2015 action film that tried (and failed) to launch a franchise, is coming to 4K Blu-ray, courtesy of Arrow Video. The Henry Cavill/Armie Hammer actioner will come loaded with special features, including audio commentary, cast and crew interviews, and a number of featurettes. The disc will be released this summer, and can be preordered now.

The set will be built around a 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision, with lossless Dolby Atmos sound. Special features will include an all-new audio commentary by critics Bryan Reesman and Max Evry, new interviews with writer/producer Lionel Wigram and actor Luca Calvani, and two brand-new featurettes on director Guy Ritchie's filmography and the original Robert Vaughn/David McCallum TV series from the 1960s. The set will include the original featurettes from the film's original DVD release, as well. it will retail for $34.99 USD, and can be preordered at GrindhouseVideo.com.

What is 'The Man From U.N.C.L.E.' About?

Based on the 1960s spy TV series of the same name, The Man From U.N.C.L.E. stars Cavill as CIA agent Napoleon Solo and Hammer as KGB operative Ilya Kuryakin, two men on opposite sides of the Cold War who have to put aside their differences to stop Nazi fanatics Alexander and Victoria Vinciguerra (Luca Calvani and Elizabeth Debicki) from building a nuclear superweapon. Over the course of the 1960s-set thriller, the duo double-cross each other, blow up various scenic European locales, and encounter Solo's boss, a questionably-American-accented Jared Harris. In the end, disaster is averted (with the help of Alicia Vikander as an undercover MI6 agent), and both men are recruited into an international organization run by spymaster Alexander Waverly (Hugh Grant): the U.N.C.L.E. of the title.

Although well-received by critics, The Man From U.N.C.L.E. was a disappointment at the box office, making $110 million USD on a $75 million budget. A sequel was originally planned, but due to the movie's underwhelming returns and the scandals associated with leading man Hammer, it is unlikely to happen. However, the movie retains a following; Collider's Liam Gaughan called it "the Henry Cavill franchise that should have been".

Arrow Video's 4K release of The Man From U.N.C.L.E. will be released on July 30, 2024, and can be preordered now, as well as streamed on Prime Video in the U.S. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. Release Date August 13, 2015 Director Guy Ritchie Cast Henry Cavill , Armie Hammer , Alicia Vikander , Elizabeth Debicki , Luca Calvani , Sylvester Groth Runtime 116 Main Genre Action Writers Guy Ritchie , Lionel Wigram , Jeff Kleeman , David C. Wilson , Sam Rolfe Studio Warner Bros. Pictures Tagline A Higher Class of Hero. Website http://www.manfromuncle.com

