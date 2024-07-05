The Big Picture Guy Ritchie's spy thriller The Man From U.N.C.L.E. starring Henry Cavill comes to Netflix on July 27.

The film, based on the TV series of the same name, follows Cavill's CIA superspy and his KGB counterpart during the Cold War to stop a sinister plot that would cause a global catastrophe.

It's one of many new titles coming to Netflix later in July alongside new seasons of Cobra Kai and Vikings: Valhalla and films like Bad Boys II.

Netflix subscribers craving more of director Guy Ritchie's signature style after his British gangster action-comedy series The Gentlemen earlier this year are in for a treat. The director's slick spy thriller The Man From U.N.C.L.E., based on the television series of the same name and starring Henry Cavill as a James Bond-like super agent, is one of many new films coming to the platform on July 27, towards the end of what's set up to be a stacked month for the streaming service. The film marks the first collaboration between Ritchie and Cavill, a team-up that would later be revisited in this year's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and will come again in In the Grey early next year.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. takes place at the height of the Cold War when a shadowy organization seeks to disrupt the balance of global powers through the use of technology and nuclear weapons. As the United States and Soviet Russia teeter on the brink of war, CIA agent Napoleon Solo (Cavill) is begrudgingly teamed with KGB agent Illya Kuryakin (Armie Hammer) to thwart the Nazi sympathizers' plans for the sake of both their countries. They have their work cut out for them though, between their bitter hostilities, double-crossing, and lack of leads. Their only hope is to find the daughter of a missing German scientist in time to come up with a plan to stop a nuclear superweapon of cataclysmic proportions.

Although the film ultimately failed to launch a larger Napoleon Solo franchise due to a poor showing at the box office, it wasn't for a lack of trying or a lack of praise. Critics and audiences were generally pleased with the film, earning it a solid 68% on Rotten Tomatoes. The cast around Cavill and Hammer was also quite strong, with Elizabeth Debicki and Luca Calvani playing the villains and Alicia Vikander, Sylvester Groth, Christian Berkel, Misha Kuznetsov, Jared Harris, and Hugh Grant rounding out the bunch. Ritchie also had his old Sherlock writing partner Lionel Wigram on board to help pen the screenplay.

What Else Is Coming to Netflix in July?

Netflix has a full slate planned for July between classic films coming to the platform and exciting new originals dotted throughout the month. Two of the most anticipated new titles from the streamer just released this week - Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and The Imaginary - but there's still much to look forward to from there. This month has seen the service already add hits like The Karate Kid, Annabelle, the Back to the Future trilogy, Magic Mike XXL, Zombieland, and much more, with Bad Boys II and the original documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story among the biggest remaining titles coming on July 8 and 19 respectively. In terms of series, Netflix has a few hellos and goodbyes to say with Cobra Kai returning for the first part of its sixth and final season, Vikings: Valhalla rising for the final time with Season 3, and Exploding Kittens making its chaotic debut.

Catch The Man From U.N.C.L.E. in its new streaming home on Netflix on July 27. The film also got an upgrade to 4K Ultra HD earlier this year for collectors seeking a physical copy.