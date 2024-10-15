It’s been more than three years since the first casting announcements began to circulate for the true crime thriller, The Man in the White Van, and we now finally have the movie’s debut trailer to dig into. The title will remind audiences to lock their doors and always be cognizant of their surroundings as the story follows one woman’s real experience with a serial killer. Starring Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), Ali Larter (Final Destination), Madison Wolfe (The Conjuring 2), Brec Bassinger (Stargirl), Skai Jackson (Jessie), and Gavin Warren (Night Swim), the teaser foreshadows a murderer’s killing spree.

Annie Williams (Wolfe) is a happy-go-lucky girl living her best life alongside her two siblings and parents in the 1970s. In the trailer, viewers see Annie and her brother (Warren) and sister (Bassinger) joking around in the backseat of their parents’ car. While the moment seems like a touching one for the family of five, it takes on an unsettling and eerie tone as the camera pans to a white van keeping pace behind. Seconds later, the light mood is shattered after Annie starts to see the unmarked van just about everywhere she goes. Taking her concern to her mother, Annie’s told that she’s just being paranoid and spiraling after a string of murders have taken place in the neighboring communities. As the tension builds, things come to a fever pitch when Annie finds herself face-to-face with The Man in the White Van.

The True Story Behind ‘The Man in the White Van’

Being that it’s based on a true story, filmmaker Warren Skeels set out to blend fact with fiction in The Man in the White Van. With his favorite genre being “true crime thrillers,” specifically titles like “Jaws, Psycho, Rear Window,” the director told Collider’s Therese Lacson where he first learned about the harrowing tale that would become The Man in the White Van. He said:

“A producer friend of mine and his wife were out to dinner, and we were talking about a story I was working on at the time, a serial killer story on Phoenix. He looked at me and said, ‘if you want to hear a really good serial killer story, you ought to talk to her.’ She has a first hand account of these experiences . We started chatting, and she unraveled and unpacked this incredible story that happened back in 1975 in Brooksville, Florida. After a few coffee chats, I sunk my teeth in. I said, ‘I've got to tell this story.’”

You can check out the trailer for The Man in the White Van above and see it in cinemas on December 13.