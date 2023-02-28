David Bowie rose to prominence as an eclectic performer who was far ahead of his time. An established name in the music business, the singer was also not afraid to experiment with different musical styles, cementing his reputation as an artist known for his innovative work. Though best known as a rock artist, Bowie also delved into acting on the big screen, with one of his most prominent roles being in the 1976 Nicolas Roeg-helmed cult classic The Man Who Fell to Earth, which has further elevated the late artist's career to greater heights. And now, the "man" will be falling into the comfort of our homes a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital release in an Exclusive Steelbook, which will be available for purchase on April 25.

The Man Who Fell to Earth has been beautifully restored in 4K and is now available for the suggested retail price of $27.99. The Blu-ray release also comes with special features, including some featurettes, the film's trailer, as well as an interview with Bowie and Roeg, along with the film's costume designer, stills photographer, producer, writer, and cinematographer. Based on Walter Tevis' 1963 science fiction novel of the same name, the ’70s classic marks Bowie's first starring role in a film, playing the humanoid alien Thomas Jerome Newton, who arrives on Earth in search of water to bring back to his far-flung home planet, which is suffering from a severe drought.

The alien's mission, however, was cut short when he becomes entangled in human corrupt practices, all while dealing with the alienation that comes with being an outsider. In a film that serves as a commentary on the modern world through breathtaking and avant-garde visuals and editing, Bowie provided a magnificent performance, earning him a spot in cinema history. Though the film received a mixed reception at the time of its release, it still earned a favorable review and an 82% score on Rotten Tomatoes—and has achieved cult status thanks to its massive following. The film also received several award nominations and earned Bowie a Saturn Award for Best Actor.

The film is also considered one of Roeg's best works of all time. A few decades later, The Man Who Fell to Earth also received a television series treatment in 2022, with Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave) starring as the humanoid alien. Each of the ten episodes is named after a popular Bowie song, such as "Hello Spaceboy," and "Under Pressure."

From his debut single "Liza Jane" in 1964, the English singer-songwriter went on to release a number of timeless classics, including "Space Oddity," "Sound and Vision," and "Life on Mars?." The late singer is also the subject of Brett Morgen’s 2022 documentary, Moonage Daydream, which explores Bowie's artistic and musical journey. And now, in addition to Bowie's already coloful career, The Man Who Fell to Earth has been restored and will be available for purchase on April 25.