Showtime has presented viewers with an intriguing science fiction series in The Man Who Fell to Earth, an epic show that builds on the 1976 film of the same name starring David Bowie. This reimagined tale brings the story to a modern setting and paints a picture of an emotional sci-fi adventure with the fate of two worlds at stake. An alien (Chiwetel Ejiofor) arrives on Earth from a planet that is on the cusp of extinction. He seeks a way to change his planet’s fate but finds our world to be on the same path as his own.

The Man Who Sold the Earth brings together creative heads from two sides of the Star Trek universe. Alex Kurtzman, who helped write the screenplays for Star Trek (2009) and Star Terk Into Darkness, and Jenny Lumet, daughter of legendary filmmaker Sidney Lumet and producer for multiple Star Trek TV series including Discovery and Picard. The show has been in development since 2019 and spent some time bouncing around different streaming services before finally finding a home with Showtime.

The cast for The Man Who Fell to Earth features an impressive list of names that promise a laundry list of powerhouse performances. There are countless awards and nominations from this talented group of people, and they’ve all been collected to form one of the most impressive casts of any show. Here’s everything you need to know about everyone on the main cast of Showtime’s The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Faraday

The Man Who Fell to Earth revolves around the alien, also known as Faraday, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor. Faraday leaves his beloved family behind on his dying home planet in hopes of finding a way to save them from destruction, but when he comes to Earth, it seems our planet is on the same trajectory as his own. Ejiofor is best known for his roles in acclaimed films such as Children of Men and his Academy Award-nominated turn in 12 Years a Slave. He’s also known to Marvel fans as Karl Mordo in Doctor Strange but he rarely takes on television roles. Faraday will be the first time Ejiofor takes on the starring role of a television series, but he was nominated for an Emmy for his performance in the miniseries Dancing on the Edge. His history of emotional and effective performances makes him a great choice to lead The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Naomie Harris as Justin Falls

The cast is anchored further by the talented Naomie Harris who plays Justin Falls, a single mother constantly working to support her daughter and father, but is close to losing their home despite all of her best efforts. When she meets Faraday, he needs her help to save his family, but she might need his help just as much. Harris is perhaps best known for her Acadamy Award-nominated role in Moonlight, and for showcasing her action movie chops as Moneypenny in the Daniel Craig-led James Bond films. She was also featured in the main cast of The Third Day but The Man Who Fell to Earth is her first time taking on the lead role in a show. Her skills as an actress make it clear this series is going to be full of emotional turns and her performance is a major part of painting that picture.

Jimmi Simpson as Spencer Clay

Spencer Clay’s role in The Man Who Fell to Earth is still wrapped in mystery, but he appears to have a keen interest in Faraday’s aspirations to better the world. He’s played by Jimmi Simpson who must be one of the busiest men on television as he seems to appear on our screens left and right. He’s had roles big and small across dozens of different TV shows including his Emmy-nominated role in Westworld, as well as Black Mirror, House of Cards, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. His wide range will no doubt bring even more dramatic heft to the proceedings.

Kate Mulgrew as Drew Finch

Bringing even more awards weight to an unbelievably stacked cast is Kate Mulgrew playing Drew Finch. Based on marketing materials, Finch appears to be an antagonist playing closely with Clay. Mulgrew brings deep sci-fi roots to the production as she’s best known for her role as Captain Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Voyager. She later earned acclaim and an Emmy nomination for playing Galina "Red" Reznikov in Orange Is the New Black. Outside her two most famous roles, she has spent decades building a career as one of TV’s most reliable actresses, and The Man Who Fell to Earth joins her already impressive filmography.

Sonya Cassidy as Edie Flood

The cast of veterans and award winners also features relative newcomer Sonya Cassidy as Edie Flood. Little is known about her role in The Man Who Fell to Earth, and even though she does not have a massive list of credits or award nominations like some of her co-stars, she’s made a name for herself over the last decade amassing a respectable canon of roles on TV, including main roles in Lodge 49, The Last Kingdom, and The Paradise. The Man Who Fell to Earth is her next big role and will be an excellent chance for more people to see what Cassidy can bring to the screen.

Clarke Peters as Josiah Falls

Another heavyweight from the TV world, Clarke Peters plays the role of Josiah Falls. Josiah is Justin’s father, and his performance serves as an emotional anchor for Harris’s performance. Peters is best known for his role as Det. Lester Freamon in The Wire, which is commonly regarded as one of television’s greatest series. He’s also performed in countless other film and television properties and garnered an impressive list of award nominations.

Rob Delaney as Hatch Flood

Rob Delaney has been best known for his comedic roles in films and TV. Viewers would probably recognize him most from his roles in action-comedy films Deadpool 2 and Hobbs and Shaw, but he’s also built a steady career in TV, and The Man Who Fell to Earth is an opportunity to show audiences the work he can do in a dramatic setting. Again, little is known about the specifics of his role, but his casting likely indicates a character that will provide some comic relief to the epic sci-fi tale that will certainly be full of emotion.

Bill Nighy as Thomas Jerome Newton

The deep well of talent on display in The Man Who Fell to Earth is rounded out by the inclusion of Bill Nighy as Thomas Jerome Newton, the same role played by David Bowie in the 1976 film version. Newton appears to be guiding Faraday in his quest to become acquainted with Earth, but it remains to be seen if this version of the character is a continuation of Bowie’s portrayal or if it's something new as part of the original story's reimagining. Nighy’s credentials cannot be denied. His credits include roles in franchises such as Harry Potter, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Underworld. He's also excelled in comedic roles in Shaun of the Dead and Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, plus has a slew of awards and nominations across decades of film, TV, and theater performances. Nighy’s presence is the cherry on top of one of the most exciting casts on TV right now.

