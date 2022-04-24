The new television adaptation of Walter Tevis’s novel of the same name is set to bow on Showtime very soon. The story was previously adapted into a 1976 film starring David Bowie. Showtime’s new version of The Man Who Fell to Earth brings the fan-favorite story into the modern world with stakes higher than ever. Developed by Jenny Lumet (Star Trek: Picard) and Alex Kurtzman (Transformers), this re-imagining follows an alien played by Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave) who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his tragic past while holding the fate of mankind in his hands.

The Man Who Fell to Earth faced a difficult battle to make it to our screens. Originally conceived as an original series for Hulu, the production moved to CBS All Access and spent over a year of development before the pandemic hit. The series eventually was picked up by Showtime, who brought it to production and built a tremendous cast featuring Academy Award-nominee Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), and Clarke Peters (The Wire). Golden Globe-winner Bill Nighy (Love Actually) joined the cast playing the role David Bowie made famous in the film version.

The show makes a clever nod to Bowie with all 10 episodes being named after his songs, starting with the premiere episode titled, “Hallo Spaceboy” and ending with “The Man Who Sold the World.” A spacey connection that not only pays homage to the icon’s role in the film version but also indicates the interstellar mysteries that lie ahead in the series. The Man Who Fell to Earth should appeal to all fans of sci-fi stories and emotional character studies all the same when it bows on Showtime.

Image via Showtime

Related:David Bowie Documentary From Director Brett Morgen Will Feature Thousands of Hours of Rare Footage

Here’s the Official Trailer for The Man Who Fell to Earth

The first official trailer for The Man Who Fell to Earth was posted the Showtime’s YouTube page in March and gave viewers a preview of the ominous events ahead in this new version of a classic story. Boasting impressive visuals and plenty of thought-provoking imagery, it sets the mood for an epic mystery filled with intergalactic intrigue.

Showtime also provided a five-minute sneak-peak of the series premiere, as well as a second official trailer. Everything together provides an intimate look at the mysteries that are about to unfold. We get the sense this series will blend eras of filmmaking from the story’s long history as it deftly moves from modern sci-fi influence to 50s film noir. It promises a unique and emotional experience anchored by a talented cast.

Is The Man Who Fell to Earth Available to Stream Online?

The Man Who Fell to Earth is set to premiere on Showtime on April 24, 2022. The first episode will be available to view through Showtime’s exclusive streaming service following its television premiere. Episodes will be released weekly in the same format. In order for American audiences to stream the series, you must either be signed up for Showtime’s online subscription service or be a Showtime customer through your cable provider.

International viewers on the other hand will see the episodes uploaded to Paramount+ on their Showtime premiere dates. The series was initially planned for a Paramount+ release worldwide, but the American premiere dates will now be exclusive to Showtime and Showtime’s streaming services.

Can You Watch The Man Who Fell to Earth Without a Showtime Subscription?

Image via Showtime

For now, the only way for American audiences to see The Man Who Fell to Earth is to be a Showtime customer. If you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up for Showtime free for the first 30 days. Then just $3.99 per month for the following four more months, which would be enough time to see the entire first season before the charge increases to $11.99 a month. If you’re a cable customer, you can also use your log-in information to watch through the Showtime Anytime app free of charge. International audiences will need a Paramount+ subscription to see new episodes of The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Will The Man Who Fell to Earth Stream Outside of Showtime?

Image via Showtime

The Man Who Fell to Earth will begin as an exclusive on Showtime at least until all episodes have aired. Some Showtime shows have appeared on other streaming services such as Hulu or Amazon Prime after their initial airing was complete. The Man Who Sold the World is also airing internationally on Paramount+, so this could be another service the show could pop up once it’s completed airing. But if you want to see all the episodes as they come out, Showtime is the only way.

Thankfully, it's been announced that this Summer, Paramount+ will integrate Showtime's programming within the app as an additional tier for the service, which will cost $11.99 a month for the ad-supported essential tier and $14.99 a month for the ad-free tier.

Related:Emilia Clarke, Chiwetel Ejiofor to Star in Sci-Fi Romance 'The Pod Generation'

What other shows are available to stream through Showtime?

Showtime has a history of being one of the prestige destinations for episodic viewing during television’s golden age and has some of the most popular shows currently on TV. Shows such as Billions, Shameless, and Yellowjackets are all currently airing on Showtime, and all of their episodes are available to stream on Showtime’s apps. Showtime also has several very high-profile series on the horizon including The Curse starring Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder, American Gigolo with Jon Bernthal, new episodic adaptations of Let the Right One In and The Talented Mr. Ripley, and Three Women starring Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, and DeWanda Wise.

The Man Who Fell to Earth joins the ranks of all-time great TV experiences from Showtime's history such as Dexter, Homeland, Californication, and Twin Peaks: The Return. If you sign up for Showtime’s streaming service, you’ll have access to every episode of these shows and more alongside the weekly premieres for The Man Who Fell to Earth.

'The Man Who Fell to Earth': Watch the First 5 Minutes of Showtime's New Sci-Fi Series

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Alex Falls (4 Articles Published) Hello! I'm Alex Falls and I am Feature Writer for Collider. I'm a graduate of the Journalism program at Virginia Commonwealth University, and I am a major film buff. I've written two screenplays, one pilot, and many film reviews on my WordPress site. I love writing about movies and helping people see what they watch in new ways. More From Alex Falls

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe