Joel and Ethan Coen are responsible for so many all-time great classics that it’s easy to take them for granted. While most cinephiles are familiar with the brutal neo-Western No Country For Old Men, the darkly comedic mystery Fargo, the cult classic The Big Lebowski, and the soulful music drama Inside Llewyn Davis, some of their best films have fallen under the radar, including The Man Who Wasn’t There. While not a direct remake, The Man Who Wasn’t There is an homage to the film noir movement of the 1940s, and shares many tonal and stylistic similarities with classics like Double Indemnity, Mildred Pierce, and many thrillers directed by Alfred Hitchcock. Although the aesthetics alone make it worthy of a recommendation, The Man Who Wasn’t There ranks among the Coens’ best thanks to the amazing performance by Billy Bob Thornton.

What Is 'The Man Who Wasn’t There' About?