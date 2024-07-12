The Big Picture Follow the shocking journey of Jonathan Jacob Meijer in The Man With 1000 Kids docuseries on Netflix.

At first, Netflix’s latest three-part docuseries, The Man With 1000 Kids, may not seem to be in the same vein as the other true-crime docuseries on the platform. It’s only slowly that the extent of the impact of the actions of Jonathan Jacob Meijer, a Dutch man who’s the subject of the docuseries, comes to the forefront. Through victim testimonies, The Man With 1000 Kids sheds light on the fraudulent actions of Meijer, who has possibly fathered more than 1,000 children across the globe. Acting as a sperm donor, the good-looking and charismatic Dutchman is responsible for cheating hundreds of families who have taken his help to get pregnant. Without keeping any cards hidden, as the title suggests, the latest Netflix docuseries follows the true story of a man with 1,000 kids (and possibly more).

Who Is 'The Man With 1000 Kids' Jonathan Jacob Meijer?

Jonathan Meijer has donned multiple hats throughout his life, including that of a teacher, a mailman, a musician, and a cryptocurrency consultant. According to Meijer’s YouTube video, he was inspired to become a sperm donor after one of his college mates told him about his infertility. In his videos, Meijer has suggested that he comes from a family with 7 siblings. Meijer’s close friend Patricia, who makes an appearance in the docuseries, claims that Meijer’s struggle to find his identity, as evident from his attempts at various professions, led to him finally finding his calling as a sperm donor. On his YouTube channel, Meijer travels in various countries, sharing videos on countless topics of interest and maintaining his teacher persona.

In 2007, Meijer registered as a sperm donor with 11 clinics in the Netherlands and at the Cryos sperm bank. Apart from being registered with sperm banks, Meijer used private platforms to connect with families looking for a sperm donor. According to the testimonies of his victims, Meijer used various aliases to keep his identity hidden. In doing so, Meijer violated the exclusivity agreement with the clinics that requires each donor to only donate to that clinic (via Mirror). As reported by The New York Times, Meijer lied to the parents about the number of children he had already fathered and his intentions to father more children.

Meijer's Actions Expose Flaws in Sperm Donation Regulation

Over time, many parents who sought Meijer’s help, such as Suzanne and Natalie from the Netherlands, started noticing the ill effects of Meijer’s actions. According to People.com, over 150 parents, who had started noticing that their children looked alike, connected online. Soon they realized that, unlike what Meijer had claimed, the extent of his sperm donations lay far and beyond their imagination. The parents contacted the Donorkind Foundation, an organization serving the interests of children conceived through sperm donations. As per the New York Times report published in 2021, it was soon determined that Meijer had fathered at least 80 children privately, in addition to the 102 children through the 11 clinics. The Dutch guidelines state that donors are allowed to produce a maximum of 25 children with 12 mothers.

In 2017, the Dutch Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology banned Meijer from donating sperm in the Netherlands (via ABC News). However, the ban did not stop Meijer from donating sperm internationally. As revealed in the Netflix series, the lack of strong regulations around sperm donation allowed Meijer to continue making donations, privately and through clinics. Sydney-based couple Laura and Kate, who appear in the docuseries, are among the many international victims of Meijer’s lies. While Dutch laws prevented Meijer’s identity from being public, the parents used the help of international media to bring attention to Meijer’s actions.

A report published in The New York Times helped grab public attention as Meijer refused to stop making further sperm donations, putting the children at risk of health issues due to incestuous relationships between half-siblings. As NYT puts it, "the more half siblings there are in the population who are unknown to one another, the greater the odds that two of them might meet unwittingly and produce children of their own." If two children fathered by Meijer ever ended up procreating, it could lead to serious complications.

'The Man With 1000 Kids' Sheds Light on the Sperm Donation Industry

The Man With 1000 Kids highlights another contentious aspect of Meijer’s actions. According to a whistleblower who worked for the private sperm donation site "Longing for a child," Meijer worked together with a man named Leon to scam women. As revealed in the Netflix docuseries, the whistleblower claimed that Meijer and Leon were competing to father as many children as possible. In an utterly disgusting act, Meijer and Leon often mixed their sperm in a “sperm roulette” before handing over the sample to the women, though Meijer has denied these allegations outrightly. In addition to his rampant sperm donations globally, Meijer was also involved in a Kenyan sperm racket that targeted serial donors to fill their sperm banks. In 2023, The Hague Court banned Meijer from making any more donations. A fine of 100,000 euros for every violation was also imposed on Meijer.

According to Meijer, his own estimate of the number of children he has fathered stands at 550 children. However, estimates from private donations and sperm bank donations set the number in the thousands. In its final moments, the Netflix docuseries focuses on the lack of regulation in the global sperm bank market, which is a $5 billion industry. Unfortunately, Meijer is not the only serial donor out there. Another donor, aptly named Joe Donor, has fathered 180 children. American mathematics professor, Ari Nagel, known as “sperminator,” has fathered more than 100 children. A man from the United Kingdom has claimed to the BBC that he has fathered more than 800 children worldwide. In the Netherlands, a Dutch fertility doctor, Jan Karbaat, is suspected of secretly fathering more than 200 children. The Man With 1000 Kids tries to expose the dangers of such relentless sperm donations by men like Meijer and the consequences they may pose for the children fathered by them — both biological and psychological.

