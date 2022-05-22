Back in August 2020, it was announced that the popular Disney+ series The Mandalorian would be getting multiple tie-ins from media outside the show such as novels and comics. Now, just a week ahead of the Star Wars Celebration event in Anaheim, California, we have the first look at the multiple covers for Issue #1 of the upcoming comic adaptation of the beloved Star Wars series coming from Marvel ahead of its release on Wednesday, July 6.

The upcoming comic run will be an eight-issue adaptation of the Disney+ series’ first season rather than a new tale involving Din Djarin, giving readers a chance to experience the debut season in a completely new way. The series is written by Rodney Barnes and the being done by Georges Jeanty with Inks and Colors by Karl Story and Rachel Rosenberg, respectively. “The story of the Mandalorian checks so many boxes of the stuff I’m passionate about,” Barnes told StarWars.com. “I love Westerns, fantasy, science fiction, comedy, drama…it’s a dream gig for any writer. I’m just glad I was chosen for this assignment!”

The regular cover has art done by Adi Granov with seven additional variants, bringing the number of covers for Issue #1 of The Mandalorian to eight. There is a TV variant of the cover that shows the show's version of Din while there is an action figure variant by John Taylor Christopher as well as a Pride variant by Phil Jimenez and Arif Prianto. The additional variants have art done by Declan Shalvey, David Aja, and Leinil Francis Yu & Sunny Gho.

Image via Disney+

Fans can expect news about not just The Mandalorian comic adaptation but also other Marvel comic books based on the franchise like the currently ongoing Star Wars: Obi-Wan starring the titular Jedi Master at the upcoming Star Wars Celebration event, with a panel about the Stars Wars comics coming from Marvel being held on Saturday, May 28. As for The Mandalorian series, the third season of the beloved series wrapped filming backing in March 2022 and recently received a release window from Lucasfilms, saying that the bounty hunter is set to return to Disney+ in late 2022 or early 2023.

You can take a peek at a variant cover for The Mandalorian Marvel comic series down below. Issue #1 of the series will release both in comic shops and on digital storefronts on July 6.

