As the franchise continues to expand across Disney+'s ever-expanding catalog of Star Wars content, fans were excited to see one actor return to a galaxy far, far away in season 3 of The Mandalorian, albeit via a new character. Ahmed Best, the actor who first appeared in the Star Wars universe as the polarizing Jar Jar Binks back in 1999's The Phantom Menace, made his return in a flashback during episode 4 of the third season of the show as Jedi Master Kelleran Beq. Now, speaking on EW's Dagobah Dispatch podcast, The Mandalorian executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni tease a potential return of the character.

Speaking on the podcast, Filoni said "it's always a possibility," adding "we love Ahmed, and he did such a great job. It was a real thrill for us to get him involved." Speaking of the process of planning the actor's return to the franchise, the show's producer continued "we talked with him about it. We come up with these ideas and we think: Who might work with it? We make sure before we get too far to bring them into the process, so it's not just like, 'Here's who you're going to play.'" Ensuring Best was involved in the process, Filoni explained "it's like, 'What do you think of this? We want you to be this person. What are your thoughts on it?' [We try to] make it a real collaboration and think it's really key to the success of it."

This was not however Best's first appearance of the character, first playing Kelleran Beq in 2020 as the host of an online children's game show called Jedi Temple Challenge. Prior to this though, Best had made his first return to Star Wars following The Phantom Menace through a cameo in the following movie - 2002's Attack of the Clones - in which he appeared as a character named Achk Med-Beq. Favreau said of Best "he's been involved with Star Wars all the way through and definitely had formulated this character. And we love to draw from all of Star Wars, and even things that aren't canon. If they feel right, we'll pull 'em in. And now that character exists squarely in Star Wars canon." Teasing a potential return of the character, he continued "I think people dig seeing that character. I want to learn more about that character."

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Ahmed Best Always Deserved to Return to Star Wars

Best Had a Case of Déjà Vu

Of course though, Best is best (no pun intended) known for portraying the once maligned, now somewhat beloved Jar Jar Binks in the first of George Lucas' Star Wars prequels. With Best appearing in The Mandalorian via a flashback to the execution of Order 66, an event taken straight from the prequel series, Filoni said "it was fun watching him on set, because we had clones and we had Naboo guards. And I think for him it was a real flashback. There wouldn't have been any clones on set [during the prequels] because they were all digital, but we actually had people in armor. I think he really paused and took it in."

All three seasons of The Mandalorian are available to stream right now on Disney+.