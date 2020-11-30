On last week’s episode of The Mandalorian, fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels got a thrill when they saw animated hero Ahsoka Tano move to live-action with Rosario Dawson playing the beloved Jedi. The character had been teased ever since we learned that Dawson would play Tano, and I’m sure that the character’s introduction in the world of The Mandalorian will drive some folks to finally check out the animated Star Wars series. And like every other featured guest character this season on The Mandalorian, she now has her very own character poster. You didn’t think Frog Lady would get a poster and Ahsoka Tano wouldn’t, did you?

The question now becomes what happens with the Tano character going forward. She got her own mission at the end of Chapter 13, but The Mandalorian has studiously avoided fleshing out its mythology. There are little bits of overarching story, but for the most part, The Mandalorian is more than happy to make itself an adventure-of-the-week narrative that eschews longform storytelling. That’s fine for what it is, but where does that leave a long-running character like Tano? There seems to a few possible outcomes: one is that she becomes a recurring or regular player on The Mandalorian. Another is that they’re setting up Tano for a spinoff series, which would allow Mandalorian to keep being its own thing. Or they could just continue Tano’s story in comics and books as they’ve done with other Star Warscharacters.

In the meantime, Dawson did a great job as Tano, and I’m hoping this isn’t the last we’ve seen of the character in live-action. Check out the poster below.

Here's the official synopsis for Season 2 of The Mandalorian:

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. “The Mandalorian” stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer.

