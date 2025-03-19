Is this a sign of Disney being more frugal? Or just a sign that Jon Favreau can be trusted to work under a budget? The Mandalorian & Grogu appears to have an overall production budget of $166.4 million and was the recipient of a bountiful tax credit from the state of California to the tune of $21.75 million, which certainly helped when it came to the bean counting at the end of the day. The figures were revealed by the California Film Commission.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will mark the first theatrical release for a Star Wars movie in 7 years by the time it opens in multiplexes next May, and it's clear that Disney both has high hopes for it—Mando became the face of Disney+ when the streaming platform first opened—along with an air of caution, given the substantially lower budget for the movie in comparison to the other theatrical releases since they purchased Lucasfilm.

The movie will follow the return of the titular bounty hunter portrayed by Pedro Pascal alongside his adorable sidekick Grogu, colloquially known as Baby Yoda. The plot of the movie is completely under wraps at the moment, but we expect we'll see the likes of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Ahsoka Tano (Roaario Dawson) and more returning, while Jeremy Allen White and Sigourney Weaver have also joined the cast.

How Much Have 'Star Wars' Movies Cost?

Here's a comparative overview of production budgets for various Star Wars movies. The budget figures for the original trilogy have been adjusted for inflation to 2021 dollars for accurate comparison.

:​

Film Title Release Year Production Budget Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope 1977 $11 million Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back 1980 $18 million Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi 1983 $32.5 million Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace 1999 $115 million Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones 2002 $115 million Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith 2005 $113 million Star Wars: The Force Awakens 2015 $245 million Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 2016 $200 million Star Wars: The Last Jedi 2017 $317 million Solo: A Star Wars Story 2018 $275 million Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 2019 $275 million The Mandalorian and Grogu 2026 $166.4 million

The Mandalorian & Grogu flies into theaters on May 22, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film.

Source: California Film Committee