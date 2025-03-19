Is this a sign of Disney being more frugal? Or just a sign that Jon Favreau can be trusted to work under a budget? The Mandalorian & Grogu appears to have an overall production budget of $166.4 million and was the recipient of a bountiful tax credit from the state of California to the tune of $21.75 million, which certainly helped when it came to the bean counting at the end of the day. The figures were revealed by the California Film Commission.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will mark the first theatrical release for a Star Wars movie in 7 years by the time it opens in multiplexes next May, and it's clear that Disney both has high hopes for it—Mando became the face of Disney+ when the streaming platform first opened—along with an air of caution, given the substantially lower budget for the movie in comparison to the other theatrical releases since they purchased Lucasfilm.

The movie will follow the return of the titular bounty hunter portrayed by Pedro Pascal alongside his adorable sidekick Grogu, colloquially known as Baby Yoda. The plot of the movie is completely under wraps at the moment, but we expect we'll see the likes of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Ahsoka Tano (Roaario Dawson) and more returning, while Jeremy Allen White and Sigourney Weaver have also joined the cast.

How Much Have 'Star Wars' Movies Cost?

Here's a comparative overview of production budgets for various Star Wars movies. The budget figures for the original trilogy have been adjusted for inflation to 2021 dollars for accurate comparison.

Film Title

Release Year

Production Budget

Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

1977

$11 million

Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

1980

$18 million

Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi

1983

$32.5 million

Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace

1999

$115 million

Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones

2002

$115 million

Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith

2005

$113 million

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

2015

$245 million

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

2016

$200 million

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

2017

$317 million

Solo: A Star Wars Story

2018

$275 million

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

2019

$275 million

The Mandalorian and Grogu

2026

$166.4 million

The Mandalorian & Grogu flies into theaters on May 22, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film.

The Mandalorian and Grogu Poster
The Mandalorian & Grogu
Not Yet Rated
Release Date
May 22, 2026
Director
Jon Favreau
Writers
Dave Filoni
Sequel(s)
Dave Filoni's Untitled Mandalorian Movie
Franchise(s)
Star Wars

Cast

