The Mandalorian & Grogu will see the return of many characters from the upcoming Disney+ television series. And while many of these familiar faces are heroes, the upcoming blockbuster will also feature the return of some galactic bad guys. According to Deadline, Jonny Coyne will reprise his role as Imperial Warlord in The Mandalorian & Grogu. The character was seen for the last time during the seventh episode of the third season of The Mandalorian. The fact that the Imperial Warlord is back can only mean bad news for the heroes of the highly-anticipated blockbuster.

As with many projects connected to the Star Wars franchise, not much is known about the premise of The Mandalorian & Grogu. The movie will follow the return of the titular bounty hunter portrayed by Pedro Pascal in an adventure that could likely take place after the events of the third season of The Mandalorian. Jon Favreau stepped behind the camera for the production of the movie. The director has been working on Din Djarin's story ever since the first season of the television series entered its development. Dave Filoni, the other creative mastermind behind this corner of the galaxy far, far away, wrote the screenplay for the feature alongside Favreau.

When the Imperial Warlord was seen on The Mandalorian for the last time, the character was working alongside Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). The main villain of the series was defeated during the third installment of the show, but that doesn't mean that Din Djarin won't cross paths with his allies in the future. Nevertheless, the premise of The Mandalorian & Grogu will remain a mystery until Lucasfilm is ready to share more information about the project.

The Return of Rotta the Hutt

The announcement regarding the return of Jonny Coyne as the Imperial Warlord comes right after it established that Jeremy Allen White will be featured in The Mandalorian & Grogu as the voice of Rotta the Hutt. The character was introduced during the Clone Wars movie, where Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) and Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) had to rescue him from the hands of a frightening antagonist. Fans of the franchise have a couple of years to speculate how the plot of The Mandalorian & Grogu will bring all of these characters together in an adventure that will mark the series' first theatrical release since the launch of Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker.

The Mandalorian & Grogu premieres in theaters on May 22, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.